A Hoopeston man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Oct. 19.
According to a news release, Dalton M.C. Burmeister, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography trafficking charges.
According to the affidavit, Burmeister was arrested for exploiting children under six years old to engage in sexual activity. He would then create images of that conduct and trafficked child pornography to another person.
After Burmeister’s 30-year sentence, he will face 15 years of parole.