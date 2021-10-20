Homecoming Royalty Pic 1.jpg

Hoopeston Area High School Homecoming King Justin Jones and Queen Makenzie Tate stand with members of the Homecoming Court. Pictured from left to right are: Allie Pickett, Emily Ray, Ben Brown, Payton Armstrong, Nick Hofer, Makenzie Tate and Justin Jones. Not pictured: Abel Colunga.

 Photo by Ginger Gonzalez