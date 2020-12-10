Many of us cannot be greatly thankful for 2020 because of its many and ongoing challenges.
However, the Jasper County Historical Society wishes to show its gratefulness to those who have supported the Society this year serving as members, as a Board, with funding and advertising, as well as participants in our activities.
Jasper County and its Commissioners and Council assist us with yearly funding. The Vera Randolph Family and Vision Ag are helping with the Parr Post Office restoration. We thank the 100 advertisers and many subscribers to the Vintage Views of Rensselaer and its grand publisher, Campbell Printing.
The Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery featured a number of actors, researchers, guides, cemetery and committee members who transformed Weston and the Hall Shelter into a theatre for the viewers. We appreciate those folks, our members and friends, like the Jasper County Retired Iron Club and Daughters of the American Revolution who meet at the Museum.
Many interesting, historical, and Jasper County oriented artifacts have been given to the Museum this year. We keep adding to our advertising collection with the special give-away trinkets, brochures, pictures, glass photo plates and pictures of businesses around the county. In this category were porcelain plates depicting the 1897 State Bank of Rensselaer and the 1908 First National Bank.
There were aerial views of Rensselaer, historical and school books, Chaos yearbooks, and fashion hats were donated. Artifacts belonging to Anna Marlin, Stanley Boyer Merica, William Holt, Bill Jennings, and Jack Rowan were given to the museum by their family members.
School items have enriched the Jasper County Historical Society collections. These include Fair Oaks certificates and programs, Rensselaer High School 1915 Senior Picture, a letterman jacket, a letter sweater, senior corduroys and skirt, and Jasper County assorted school commencement and school programs. Those are treasures because most often the student names are listed.
Other items given represented the Jasper County Hospital Auxiliary, the Jasper County Historical Society, and Extension Club Scrapbooks. We received 1938 – 1939 and 1941 – 1945
Jasper County Scrapbooks and a Trinity United Methodist History. In addition, there was a Rensselaer Business Map, articles related to the Prairie Arts Council, and copies of the Robinson Directories.
The Museum is proud of its postcard collection as I mentioned recently in a column. Many of our postcards are on display at the Rensselaer branch of the Jasper County Public Library. Among the postcards donated this fall were three that stated “Greetings from Rensselaer, Ind.” surprisingly showing pictures with hills and mountains. They are humorous and welcome additions to the postcard collection.
A family history along with a Bible was gifted to the Society, as was a History of Libraries in Rensselaer. Photos given included the Nagel family, Monon Railroad Depot, REMC buildings, mayors of Rensselaer, businesses, events, and many ribbon cuttings of county businesses. Club notes came from the Priscilla Sew Club, also a lovely painting of the old county hospital, and a handsome scrapbook of the ministers of Trinity United Methodist Church – 1833 to 1984.
To add to the quilt collection was a Sun Bonnet Sue quilt with a hundred names stitched into the design. Baskets were given for use at the Quick/Walters/Hall Log Cabin at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Letters written by servicemen in World War II were gifted. Also received was a script of a radio drama: Reckless Speeding in Jasper County, 1911, which seems like a natural program for an historical society meeting in 2021.
These following people are some who have given delightful items to the Museum: Scott Balch, Andrew Boersma, Martha Brandenburg, Donna Brough, Patricia Ann Burlingame, Maria Buysse, Jean Campbell, Barbara Clapp, Linda Comingore, Gilbert den Dulk, Eunice Yeoman Franke, Marsha Gratner, Richard Green, and Janet Gross.
Maggie Hickman, James W. Hopkings, Sharon L. W. Hopkins, Bill Jennings, Stephanie Johnson, Jim Lanoue, Kayla McDaniel, Cy Ferrall Miller, Lee Miller, and Sandy Miller contributed to the collections.
The Rensselaer Area Chamber of Commerce, Russell Overton, Brian and Pam Papak, Karen Stanley, Carol J. Wood, Jane H. Zebendon, and Kristi Zobel provided artifacts for the Museum.
There were, of course, a few unknown donors. Thanks to all who contributed in 2020.
To contact the Museum for hours, email jchsmuseum@gmail.com or telephone me at (219) 866-7825. The Jasper County Historical Society Museum is open the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Jasper County Authors: Present & Past is the exhibit presently.