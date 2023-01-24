Cissna Park
The boys’ and and girls’ basketball teams had the opportunity to play Armstrong at the famous gym in Knightstown, Ind., where “Hoosiers” was filmed. The boys lost 52-46, and the girls won 34-30. It was an amazing experience and as both teams got to leave a signed jersey in the locker room.
“The atmosphere was very fun,” Cissna Park girls’ coach Anthony Videka said. “I feel the parents and coaches got a lot out of that, but honestly, watching the movie with the team beforehand made it worthwhile. The girls kept saying how it was exactly the same and how cool it looked in there. Some of them really thought it was cool that there was an actual peach basket on one of the side hoops. Seeing the excitement on their faces made the trip worth it.”
How’d the game come about?
“Armstrong reached out to us. I assume they figured we would be crazy enough to drive three hours to play a team 20 miles away,” Videka said
— Mikayla Knake