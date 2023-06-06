East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is hosting a Walk Thru Health and Wellness Fair June 9 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Temple Plaza, 102 N. Vermilion Street, Danville.
Giveaways and resources include: Collection of Personal Supplies, First Aid Kits, Samples of Healthy Snacks for Children and Adults, Family Dental Kits, Legal Aid Services, Adult Education, Drug, Alcohol and Gambling Awareness, Survivor Resources, Mental Health information and more.
Door Prizes include health and fitness related items.
And the first 50 people receive a food box.
Community members will be directed through the line to receive a variety of items from East Central Illinois Community Action Agency and community partners.
Sponsored by the Community Services Block Grant.