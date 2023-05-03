Urbana, Ill.—The Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety and local partners will host Progressive Agriculture Safety Days, and teach more than 800 students in Vermilion, Piatt and Ford counties about important health and safety skills.
“The teams of volunteers who come together to provide important hands-on safety lessons for kids demonstrates how much adults care about keeping the next generation of rural residents safe. Children learn about the importance of staying healthy and safe outside of school and at home,” Amy Rademaker, Carle Rural Health & Farm Safety coordinator, said. Rademaker is one of 19 recipients of the inaugural Volunteer Milestone Awards given by Progressive Agriculture Foundation for coordinating 20 years of safety days events.
- The Rural Health & Farm Safety Program is part of Carle Health’s Community Health Initiatives. The program focuses on continuous community outreach designed to inform and help keep our rural neighbors healthy and safe.
- These educational events offer age-appropriate information to ensure even the youngest farmers understand how to stay well.
- During Progressive Agriculture Safety Days, students participate in activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends. Demonstrations focus on nutrition and hazards associated with electrical, grain, roadways, internet use and more.
Partners include University of Illinois Extension, Vermilion County and Vermilion County Ag in the Classroom; Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley PACT Task Force and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Future Farmers of America; Piatt County Farm Bureau and Monticello Future Farmers of America.
Safety Days will be at the following locations:
- May 5 – Georgetown Fairgrounds, 413 North Seminary St., Georgetown. For fifth and sixth grade students from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- May 16 – Piatt County 4-H Memorial Camp, 499 Old Timber Road, Monticello. For fourth grade students from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- May 18 — Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois Route 47, Gibson City. For fifth grade students from 9:30 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.