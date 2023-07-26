Holley Drive

Photo contributed

Local band Holley Drive will be performing during the Goodland Festival Days on Saturday, August 5.

 Photo contributed

The schedule for the upcoming Goodland Festival Days taking place on August 3-6 have been announced.

Thursday, August 3:

5-7 p.m.- Hotdog and Hamburger Dinner (sponsored by Victorious Life Assembly of God)

5-10 p.m.- Carnival Opens

Friday, August 4:

All night- Goodland Lions Club Ice Cream

5-7 p.m.- Athletic Association Chicken Dinner

5-10 p.m.- Carnival Opens

7-10 p.m.- BINGO with Tom Mattox

7-11 p.m.- Double Shot Duo Band

Saturday, August 5:

9 a.m.- Water Ball Registration outside the library/ Craft and Flea Market Vendors open in Foster Park

9 a.m.-12 p.m.- Trinity Church Brunch @ Community Center, Newton County’s Sheriff Deputies Child Seat Safety, Newton County Drug Task Force K9 Batman, Indiana Health Department Overdose Awareness

10 a.m.- Water Ball

12 p.m.-4 p.m./5-11 p.m.- Carnival Opens

3-4 p.m.- Junior Firefighter Competition

4:30-7 p.m.- Goodland Volunteer Fire Pulled Pork Dinner

7-10 p.m.- Bingo with Tom Mattox/Band in the Park (Holley Drive)

Sunday, August 6:

10 a.m.- Church in the Park (Foster Park)

11 a.m.- Parade Line Up (Community Center)

12 p.m.- Parade

1 p.m.- Hero Games/Goodland Lions Club Ice Cream

