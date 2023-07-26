The schedule for the upcoming Goodland Festival Days taking place on August 3-6 have been announced.
Thursday, August 3:
5-7 p.m.- Hotdog and Hamburger Dinner (sponsored by Victorious Life Assembly of God)
5-10 p.m.- Carnival Opens
Friday, August 4:
All night- Goodland Lions Club Ice Cream
5-7 p.m.- Athletic Association Chicken Dinner
5-10 p.m.- Carnival Opens
7-10 p.m.- BINGO with Tom Mattox
7-11 p.m.- Double Shot Duo Band
Saturday, August 5:
9 a.m.- Water Ball Registration outside the library/ Craft and Flea Market Vendors open in Foster Park
9 a.m.-12 p.m.- Trinity Church Brunch @ Community Center, Newton County’s Sheriff Deputies Child Seat Safety, Newton County Drug Task Force K9 Batman, Indiana Health Department Overdose Awareness
10 a.m.- Water Ball
12 p.m.-4 p.m./5-11 p.m.- Carnival Opens
3-4 p.m.- Junior Firefighter Competition
4:30-7 p.m.- Goodland Volunteer Fire Pulled Pork Dinner
7-10 p.m.- Bingo with Tom Mattox/Band in the Park (Holley Drive)
Sunday, August 6:
10 a.m.- Church in the Park (Foster Park)
11 a.m.- Parade Line Up (Community Center)
12 p.m.- Parade
1 p.m.- Hero Games/Goodland Lions Club Ice Cream