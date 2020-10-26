To the community:
The Good Neighbor Food Pantry wants to thank everyone for their continued generous support, monetary and food donations during the pandemic. We truly have a caring community that volunteers, donates and aides the pantry in many ways.
We continue to see a need with regular and new clients and accept food and monetary donations to help these families and seniors. We thank the newspaper for publishing our information every week. Our ad located in the paper provides the location, address, hours, requirements and pantry phone number.