Golden Nugget Casino's Grand Opening Celebration in Danville promises an unforgettable day of fun and excitement! On Friday, August 4th, 11:00 AM be a part of history at the highly anticipated official grand opening of the Golden Nugget Casino in Danville, located at 204 Eastgate Drive, Danville, Illinois.
“Prepare to be thrilled as we kick off a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and a myriad of activities that are sure to leave you with Golden Memories. We have a lot of activities scheduled for the Grand Opening, including live music, karaoke, showgirls, giveaways, and promotions! We’re kicking off promotions at the grand opening. It’s so exciting to introduce Golden Play, where the first $500 is on us! New members who sign up for a free 24k Select Club Card, we’ll do the unthinkable: give up to $500 of their first day’s slot losses back. How it works is at the end of the first day, new members with qualifying losses of $100 or more will have their account credited with free slot play. Free slot play will be applied the following day. Players can get the full details from the cashier says,” Jessica George, Marketing Coordinator.
Billie Mason, Marketing Coordinator adds, “We’re also rolling out The Hot Summer Coin Drop promotion at the grand opening. Every 30 minutes beginning at noon, a slot player will be chosen to drop a coin down our plinko-type board for a chance to win $500, $1,000 or $2500 cash! With slots, table games, showgirls, karaoke, free merch, and promotions – we got fun for everyone!”
The Danville Golden Nugget casino gaming floor features almost 500 slot machines. The slot mix has plenty of traditional slots and the latest video technology. We have all the favorite table games with 14 Las Vegas style table games including Baccarat, Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, Craps, Mississippi Stud, Roulette and Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em. There isplenty of amazing food and drinks too! In addition the casino is home to the legendary Saltgrass Steak House. Golden Nugget Danville utilizes the infamous Golden Nugget’s 24K Select Club, members can earn golden rewards! Golden Nugget Danville is located at 204 Eastgate Drive, Danville, IL 61834. Golden Nugget Danville opened to the public May 27, 2023. Grand Opening is scheduled August 4, 2023.