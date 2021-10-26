PreSchool Story Time
Preschool storytime is a free program of stories, songs, crafts, and snacks for all children ages three to five years. It meets 10 a.m. Fridays from September through June. No need to register. For more information, call 815-265-7522.
Bag Lunch and a Movie
Need a place to go to stay warm. Our new program, bag lunch and a movie might be the thing you're looking for. Bring a bag lunch and enjoy an older movie while eating. Drinks and the occasional dessert will be provided. Every Monday at Noon.
Senior Coffee Hour Every Tuesday at 10 A.M
Come in out of the cold and rain for a free cup of coffee, tea or juice and donuts on Tuesday. Visit with old and new friends. Bring along a friend of your own! Every Tuesday at 10 A.M.
Bingo Night
Join us for an evening of fun traditional Bingo! Free to all adults. Snacks provided. Win prizes! Second Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Library Hours
Monday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
715 N. Maple St.
Gilman, IL 60938
Phone: 815-265-7522
Fax: 708-954-1541
Email: gilmandanforthlib@live.com