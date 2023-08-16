The Gilman-Danforth District Library recently installed a Story Walk feature on its grounds.
A Story Walk is a series of pillars that are installed outdoors along a path that each feature a page from a story that library patrons can enjoy while walking outdoors.
Gilman-Danforth District Library Director Cole Daniel recently spoke with the Times-Republic about the library’s new Story Walk.
Daniel said his predecessor, Renee Wellborn, oversaw the process of getting the Story Walk for the library.
“As soon as I took over, I wanted it set up as quickly as possible,” he said. “I wanted it to incorporate the Story Walk because it has so many benefits to it and it’s such a great way for kids and their families to enjoy different types of books and everything.”
Daniel described a Story Walk as a “cool and fun way to tell a story.”
“They can walk along the path and basically just read a story as they’re walking along the path,” he said. “It’s a way to be active and read at the same time.”
Daniel said the library’s Story Walk is set up along the library’s garden path.
“We have a nice little brick pathway that people can walk on,” he said. “I always see people walking out in the morning. It’s always delightful.”
Asked what the benefits of the Story Walk are, Daniel pointed to the fact that it’s something people can enjoy while outdoors.
“First of all, it’s outdoors. You get to enjoy the nice little weather,” he said. “It’s another great way to enjoy a story and it’s another great way to get kids to engage with reading. Just finding another method to have them enjoy reading books.”
Daniel said the Story Walk was installed by Harkins Unique Landscapes.
“And I’m very thankful for all of the hard work that they’ve put into it,” he said.
Daniel said the Story Walk was officially opened for patrons Aug. 10 and the first story to be featured in it was “Be You!” by Peter H. Reynolds.
“I’m hoping to there will be a good reaction,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of good feedback from other libraries that have had it. I think it’ll be just a perfect way for patrons to really engage with our library and enjoy the path that we have in the garden and also just enjoy a story at the same time.”
As for other upcoming activities at the Gilman-Danforth District Library, Daniel said they do have Preschool Storytimes starting back up on Aug. 25 every Friday at 9:30 a.m. The activity is for children ages 2-5. Each storytime has a special theme. Stories will be read and there’s a craft to go along with them.
To learn more about what the Gilman-Danforth District Library has to offer, visit https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org.