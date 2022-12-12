Many individuals in Warren and Fountain counties having trouble getting where they need to be are finding it a little easier, thanks to the new “Free Lift” program launched by the Warren and Fountain Circuit Courts. Through a new partnership with Community Action of Western Indiana’s MAC Van Program, the Free Lift Program pays the costs associated with providing free rides to qualified residents of Warren and Fountain counties involved with the justice system, according to information from the courts. Individuals with pending or past criminal or DCS cases can qualify for free rides to work, job interviews, court, probation, child visitation, and many other essential appointments.
Warren Circuit Court Judge Hunter Reece recently announced that the Warren and Fountain Circuit courts were approved for a $400,000 grant from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to provide rural transportation to justice involved individuals. Due to similar size, demographics, and shared concerns for mental health and substance abuse issues, the two counties have a rich history of partnerships in battling common justice issues to make their communities better. Warren and Fountain Counties began in early 2022, collaborating to help address the transportation issues within their justice systems and worked together to plan the Free Lift program. Judge Reece expressed his gratitude to those involved, “I would like to thank the State of Indiana for this generous grant, as well as our partners a Community Action of Western Indiana, our team that helped with the grant, and Farmers & Merchant’s Bank who provided some special gap financing while we await out grant distributions, helping us add two vehicles to the MAC Van fleet.”
In 2022, Judge Reece traveled to Indianapolis to meet with the Governor’s Office to discuss options available to Warren County and Fountain County to combat barriers in transportation and treatment in the community, meeting with Doug Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention. It was during this meeting, Judge Reece learned the details of the Transportation Grant geared to rural community with transportation barriers, offered by Family and Social Services Agency. Judge Reece and Fountain Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Campbell, agreed to join together in a single grant application and target this bi-county need. “We assembled stakeholders from both counties, including Probation, Community Corrections, Department of Child Services, and MAC Van staff to discuss how this grant could be used and, once the grant was awarded, how it would be deployed,” Judge Reece explained. The grant also provides for outreach to train and recruit Lyft drivers in the community to provide rides in Fountain and Warren County, under the State’s 2-1-1 program, which provides free rides to treatment using the popular ride share app Lyft. The problem is that there are rarely, if ever, Lyft drivers in the Warren and Fountain community to take rides through the app. This grant seeks to provide funding to increase the availability of these drivers to respond to calls, through referrals from MAC Van. If any Lyft drivers in the community interested in this program or being hired by the Court to help recruit and train others to become Lyft drivers, they can call the Warren Circuit Court Administrator for more information.
Any individual, who believes they may be eligible for the Free Lift program can contact any the following Intake Providers to learn more information or request an application: Fountain or Warren County Court or Probation, Fountain-Warren County Local Office of the Department of Child Services, or West Central Regional Community Corrections. Brochures with more information are also available at these locations. The Program will run through Summer of 2023, but Judge Reece is hopeful that the State will extend this initiative another year.