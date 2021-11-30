Bring your family to the Hoopeston Public Library for free holiday photo shoot in the library’s specially-decorated “studio.”
The library’s experienced staff photographer will take a variety of shots of your family members, either individually or as a group.
Afterward, you will receive five or six digital images via email.
Appointments are required and must be made at the Library no later than Dec. 6.
Call 217-283-6711 or stop in at the library to make an appointment.
The hours for the photos will be 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2-5 p.m. Dec. 11.
There are a limited number of time slots available. Make your appointment today.