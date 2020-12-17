Thomas Duane Flynn
Boswell, IN — Thomas Duane Flynn, age 67 of Linden, IN, formerly of Boswell, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Tom was born on October 18, 1953 in Lafayette, IN. He was the son of Omer and Marlene (Trimble) Flynn. Tom grew up in Boswell and later moved to Linden where he has lived most of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Benton Central High School. He later graduated from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, AZ receiving certification in the Harley-Davidson Technician Program and Late Model Program.
Tom had been married to Marilyn (Wetli) Miles and they had 2 children, Shannon and T.J. He was a self-employed master carpenter and woodworker, working in Boswell, Lafayette, Linden and Phoenix. He was a member of the Carpenters Local #215. He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, camping, hunting, fishing, outdoor sports and woodworking.
Surviving are,
2 children, Shannon R. Stephen of Williamsport, IN and T.J. Flynn (Kendra) of Covington, IN; siblings, Joy A. Flynn of Boswell, IN, Bill L. Flynn (Terry) of Skipwith, VA, Doyle E. Flynn (Sandra) of Boswell, IN; 6 grandchildren, Bailey McCollum (Mitchell), Gwyn Stephen, Noah Stephen, Salym Flynn, Sydney Stephen, and Brayden Flynn; 1 great-granddaughter, Runa McCollum; 2 uncles, Oscar Flynn of Oregon and Oliver Flynn (Dee) of West Lafayette, IN; and a very good friend, Michael Wirtz of Fowler, IN.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Grady Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.