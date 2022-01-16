South Vermillion found itself in a not uncommon position when the Wabash River Conference wrestling tournament was over, but not in a familiar fashion.
In one of the closest results in years, the Wildcats edged Fountain Central and Seeger for first place by scores of 165 to 158.5 to 156, yet South Vermillion had no individual champions, relying on six second-places along with three thirds and two fourths to take the crown.
In the lighter weights, the seeding held reasonably firm as six of the seven number-one seeds won in weight classes 106-145.
In the heavier weights (152-285), upsets dominated as only three of the seven top seeds won their weight class making for an interesting late afternoon with wrestlers for one school cheering for upsets by another school over opponents whose team totals were close.
Fountain Central had three champions, five thirds and two fourths to pick up second place with titlists Waylon Frazee (126), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Austin Pickett (152).
Seeger also had three titlists with a second, fourth thirds and a fourth to score 156 points, good enough for third place, with winners Koree Minton (120), Case Barger (170) and James Wolber (220).
Parke Heritage had one champion (Seth Eddington – 145) in finishing fourth with 143 points as did Covington who finished seventh at 40 points with Emmett Reynolds winning at 132.
Host North Vermillion had three champions and three seconds with a fourth to finish fifth with 128.5 points, getting titles from Wyatt Walters (113), Landon Baker (160) and Brayden Schrader (195).
Attica was the fourth school with three titlists along with two seconds and a fourth good for 111 points with Junior Arizmendi (106), Ray Townsend (182) and Braedon Haddock (285) capturing their respective weight classes.
The best match of the day may have been the 220-lb championship between Aidan Hinchee of North Vermillion and James Wolber of Seeger.
Hinchee was leading on points in the third round of a high scoring match that saw the two wrestlers trading points but Wolber got a reversal leading to a pin for the win with 35 seconds left in the match.
Team totals: 1 – South Vermillion 165, 2 – Fountain Central 158.5, 3 – Seeger 156,
4 – Parke Heritage 143, 5 – North Vermillion 128.5, 6 – Attica 111, 7 – Covington 40.
Individual results (* was #1-seed):
106 lbs: 1 – Junior Arizmendi * (A), 2 – Josiah McBride (SV), 3 – Kayden Stonebraker (S),
4 – Luke Hays (PH), 5/6 – Aylah Ross (NV) & Ayden Donaldson (FC)
113 lbs: 1 – Wyatt Walters * (NV), 2 – Haydon Kindred (SV), 3 – Katie Dowell (PH)
120 lbs: 1 – Koree Minton (S), 2 – Wyatt English * (SV), 3 – Dallas Simmons (FC)
126 lbs: 1 – Waylon Frazee * (FC), 2 – Logan McClimans (A), 3 – Brogan Decker (SV),
4 – Cian Moore (C), 5/6 – Grant Watkins (S) & Gavin Gearld (PH)
132 lbs: 1 – Emmett Reynolds * (C), 2 – Kyle Higgins (SV), 3 – Hunter Calvert (S), 4 – Brandon Pigg (FC),
5 – Carson Rolison (PH)
138 lbs: 1 – Andrew Woodrow * (FC), 2 – Landon Walker (S), 3 – Owen Rolison (PH),
4 – Xavier Chandler (A), 5 – Landon Connelly (SV)
145 lbs: 1 – Seth Eddington * (PH), 2 – Bruce Rossiter (NV), 3 – Michael Strawhorn,
4 – Alex Shryock (SV)
152 lbs: 1 – Austin Pickett (FC), 2 – Bo Rice * (A), 3 – William Clay-Faulkner (SV),
4 – Owen Thompson (S), 5 – Devin Brown (PH)
160 lbs: 1 – Landon Baker * (NV), 2 – Dalton Payton (SV), 3 – Dawson Woodard (FC),
4 – Carson Crowder (PH), 5/6 – Levin Marcinko (C) & Richard Bixler (S)
170 lbs: 1 – Case Barger (S), 2 – Anthony Tucker (NV), 3 – Jordan Melvin (FC),
4 – Blake Harris * (PH)
182 lbs: 1 – Ray Townsend (A), 2 – Jerrid Graves * (PH), 3 – Sam Clem (S), 4 – Quintin Holt (NV),
5 – Mayson Wimsett (SV)
195 lbs: 1 – Brayden Schrader * (NV), 2 – Gavin Johnston (PH), 3 – Steven Romero (FC),
4 – Peyton Lowe (SV), 5/6 – Ty Smaltz (C) & Malachi Kiger (A)
220 lbs: 1 – James Wolber (S), 2 – Aidan Hinchee * (NV), 3 – Gus Shryock (SV),
4 – Donnie Clodfelter (PH), 5 – Kaedeyn Lawson (C)
285 lbs: 1 – Braedon Haddock * (A), 2 – Matt Goeppner (SV), 3 – Ryley Nern (S), 4 – CD Engle (PH),
5 – Kaleb Parkhurst (C)