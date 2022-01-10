Basketball – Boys:
Covington 49, Riverton Parke 32
Covington 45, West Lafayette 35
North Vermillion 51, Attica 35
South Vermillion 46, Parke Heritage 41
Terre Haute North 50, South Vermillion 25
Tri-County 55, Attica 32
Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 50
West Vigo 56, Riverton Parke 45
Postponed/Canceled:
Benton Central vs Kankakee Valley
North Putnam vs Fountain Central
South Vermillion vs Seeger
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 50, McCutcheon 44, 2 OT
Benton Central 79, Western 47
Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60, 2 OT
Covington 49, Attica 31
Fountain Central 41, Indiana Deaf School 35
North Vermillion 46, Riverton Parke 23
Parke Heritage 53, West Vigo 49
Seeger 46, Covington 32
Southmont 52, Riverton Parke 40
Terre Haute North 55, South Vermillion 12
Tri-County 63, Attica 12
Western Boone 42, Fountain Central 28
Not reported: North Central at South Vermillion
Postponed: Covington at Rossville
=====
Swimming – Boys:
Attica 134, Lafayette Central Catholic 58, North Vermillion 10, Covington 6
Individual 1st and WRC results only:
Diving: 1 – Averey Powell (A) 122.85
50 free: 1 – Schummer (LCC) 25.09, 2 – Caiden Jeffries (A), 4 – Atticus Grzeskiewicz (C),
5 – James Lathrop (A), 6 – Owen Hazelwood (NV), 7- Gabriel Spivey (NV)
100 free: 1 – Elliott Rosswurm (A) 54.23, 3 – Jeffries (A), 4 – Grzeskiewicz (C), 5 – John Clay (NV),
6 – Spivey (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Moses Ray (A) 1:08.29
100 back: 1 – Sam Hemp (A) 1:28.15, 2 – Powell (A)
100 breast: 1 – Noah Blankenship (A) 1:23.25, 3 – Hazelwood (NV)
200 free: 1 – E Rosswurm (A) 2:01.53, 2 – Sam Hiller (A), 3 – Clay (NV)
200 IM: 1 – Ray (A) 2:35.80, 2 – Blankenship (A)
500 free: 1 – Hiller (A) 6:29.45
200 FR: 1 – Attica-A (Ray, Jeffries, Hiller, Rosswurm) 1:48.09,
2 – Attica-B (Blankenship, Hemp, Lathrop, Powell)
200 MR: 1 – Attica (Hemp, Blankenship, Lathrop, Powell) 2:22.08
400 FR: 1 – Attica (Ray, Jeffries, Hiller, Rosswurm) 3:56.66
-----
Delphi 144.5, Fountain Central 99, Rensselaer 52.5, Lafayette Central Catholic 15
Individual 1st and FC results only:
Diving: 1 – Box (Ren) 192.10
50 free: 1 – Chase Witsman (FC) 23.04, 7 – Ayden Donaldson
100 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 52.34, 7 – Eli Davis
100 fly: 1 – Noah Fruits (FC) 1:01.85, 2 – Ethan Mellady
100 back: 1 – Brouwer (Ren) 1:08.07, 4 – Dylan Songer, 6 – Jacob Harshbarger
100 breast: 1 – Thompson (Del) 1:12.31, 4 – E Mellady, 6 — Nathan Solomon
200 free: 1 – Titus (Del) 1:55.91, 2 – Riley Nelson, 6 – Hayden Kler
200 IM: 1 – Fruits (FC) 2:24.59, 2 – Songer
500 free: 1 – Titus (Del) 5:24.90, 3 – Nelson, 6 – Solomon
200 FR: 1 – Delphi 1:37.81, 2 – FC (Mellady, Davis, Nelson, Witsman)
200 MR: 1 – Delphi 1:50.73, 2 – FC (Harshbarger, Mellady, Fruits, Davis)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Fruits, Davis, Nelson, Witsman) 3:50.77
=====
Swimming – Girls:
Lafayette Central Catholic 134, Covington 51, Attica 21, North Vermillion 11, Parke Heritage 10
Individual 1st and WRC results only:
Diving: 1 – Martin (LCC) 182.95, 2 – Ashlynn Livengood (C) 178.60
50 free: 1 – Santos (LCC) 28.90, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 4 – Emily Bonner (C),
5 – Jenna Bailey (NV), 7 0 Celeste Bryan (A)
100 free: 1 – Meredith Rosswurm (A) 1:07.66, 4 – Shoaf (A), 5 – Bonner (C), 6 – Bailey (NV),
7 – Lauryn Kuritz (C), 8 – Maddie Pence (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Bernadette Goeppner (C) 1:25.47, 3 – Amelia Nungester (NV)
100 back: 1 – Renback (LCC) 1:13.04, 2 – Kuritz (C), 4 – Nungester (NV)
100 breast: 1 – Hutzel (LCC) 1:41.36
200 free: 1 – M Rosswurm (A) 2:32.09, 2 – Cassie Miller (PH), 3 – Goeppner (C), 6 – Pence (NV)
200 IM: 1 – Renback (LCC) 2:50.84
500 free: 1 – Santos (LCC) 6:48.71, 2 – Miller (PH)
200 FR: 1 – LCC 2:17.52
200 MR: 1 – LCC 2:25.30, 2 – Covington (swimmers not listed)
400 FR: 1 – LCC 4:55.73, 2 – Covington (swimmers not listed)
-----
Rensselaer 134, Delphi 94, Fountain Central 53, Lafayette Central Catholic 48
Individual 1st and FC results only:
Diving: 1 – Oliver (Ren) 191.30, 4 – Maddie Medley, 5 – Josie Harshbarger
50 free: 1 – O’Neil (Del) 27.06, 4 – Alydia Mellady, 6 – Haley Webb
100 free: 1 – O’Neil (Del) 1:00.10, 7 – Medley, 9 – Emily Keeling
100 fly: 1 – Myers (Ren) 1:11.21, 2 – Mellady, 5 – Lexi Willoughby
100 back: 1 – Cook (Ren) 1:08.05, 5 – Harshbarger, 10 – Keeling
100 breast: 1 – Nelson (Ren) 1:15.09, 2 – Mary Rice, 10 – Marylee Muniz
200 free: 1 – Kosiba (Ren) 2:16.41, 9 – Muniz, 10 – Willoughby
200 IM: 1 – Nelson (Ren) 2:27.74, 3 – Rice
500 free: 1 – Sanchez (Ren) 6:26.80, 3 – Webb
200 FR: 1 – Delphi 1:53.52, 3 – FC (Rice, Webb, Medley, Mellady)
200 MR: 1 – Rensselaer 2:05.56, 3 – FC (Harshbarger, Rice, Mellady, Keeling)
400 FR: 1 – Rensselaer 4:21.28, 4 – FC (Medley, Keeling, Muniz, Webb)
=====
Wrestling:
Attica wrestled at Tri-County with the following Red Rambler winners:
By Pin: Junior Arizmendi, Logan McClimans, Bo Rice, Ray Townsend
By Decision: Joslyn Barnett
By forfeit: Braeden Haddock
-----
Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 27
Double FF: 195
Crawfordsville wins by FF: 113 – Teeple, 220 – Murillo-Zuniga, 285 — Schambach
FC wins by FF: 182 – Steven Romero
106 – Koyanagi (Cv) def Ayden Donaldson 9-3
120 – Wray (Cv) def Dallas Simmons 7-5
126 – Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Moore
132 – Brandon Pigg (FC) pinned Hodges
138 – Andrew Woodrow (FC) pinned Gil-Herrara
145 – Rogers (Cv) pinned Bryson Davis
152 – Austin Pickett (FC) def Wilson 7-1
160 – Peters (CV) pinned Chanz James
170 – Dittmer (CV) pinned Jordan Melvin
-----
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Invitational
Batesville 36, Fountain Central 27
Bishop Chatard 42, Fountain Central 24
Fountain Central 42, Triton 36
North Putnam 60, Fountain Central 18
Owen Valley 56, Fountain Central 18
FC Results:
126 – Frazee 5-0 / 132 – Pigg 3-2 / 138 – Woodrow 5-0 / 145 – Davis 2-2, 1 not listed
152 – Pickett 3-2 / 160 – Woodard 3-2 / 172 – Melvin 3-2 / 182 – Romero 0-5
-----
North Montgomery 42, Covington 23
Double FF: 113, 120, 145
Cov wins by FF: 182 – Levin Marcinko
NM wins by FF: 106 – Conkright, 138 – Thompson, 160 – W Campbell
126 — Yager (NM) pinned Cian Moore 2:31
132 – Emmett Reynolds (C) tech fall C Campbell 16-0
152 – Galloway (NM) pinned Wyatt Mongreef 1:36
170 – Andrew Bechtold (C) pinned Douglas 0:33
195 – Winn (NM) pinned Ty Smaltz 2:29
220 – Newlin (NM) pinned Conor Winn 2:49
285 – Nate Sly (C) pinned Schoen 1:40
Exh – Hughes (NM) pinned Taylor Upshaw 0:44
-----
North Vermillion 31, South Newton 30 – by criteria
Double FF: 126, 132, 152, 170
NV wins by FF: 113 – Wyatt Walters, 120 – Dalton Burch, 160 – Landon Baker
SN wins by FF: 195 – Tocalas, 285 — Hall
106 – Gomez (SN) pinned Aylah Ross 1:57
138 – Whaley (SNM pinned Andrew Botner 0:48
145 – Bruce Rossiter (NV) pinned Seratt 0:29
182 – Edgago (SN) pinned Quintin Holt 1:06
220 – Aidan Hinchee (NV) pinned Spencer 0:22
-----
IHSGW – North Regional (57 teams) – 36th Attica, 44th Benton Central
Attica
98 – Mitzy Arizmendi
Stoller (Tri-County) pinned M Arizmendi 5:55
M Arizmendi (Attica) received a bye
Beerbower (New Haven) pinned M Arizmendi 1:30
120B – Anna Arizmendi
A Arizmendi (Attica) received a bye
Perez-Ahuatl (Jeff) pinned A Arizmendi 1:59
Rescalvo (Goshen) def A Arizmendi 13-6
126 – Joslyn Barnett
Edmonds (Jeff) pinned Barnett 5:05
Barnett (Attica) received a bye
Sims (Boone Grove) pinned Barnett 0:42
132 – Maggie Branstetter
Fisher (Wapahani) pinned Branstetter 2:00
Branstetter (Attica) received a bye
Branstetter (Attica) won by medical FF over Hoffman (Pioneer)
Branstetter (Attica) pinned Michaela Crisp (BC) 0:59
Ward (East Noble) pinned Branstetter 2:13
Hacker (Illiana Christian) pinned Branstetter 4:12 – Fifth-place match
250 – Shae Meador
Meador (Attica) def Pearson (Tri-County) 3-0
Meador (Attica) pinned Affolder (Jay County) 1:00
Humpries (Kokomo) won ultimate tie breaker over Meador UTB 2-1
Pearson (Tri-County) pinned Meador 1:00
Stankus (Calumet) pinned Meador 3:50 – Fifth-place match
Meador advances to the State Meet on January 14.
Benton Central
113B – Bailey Porter
Porter (BC) received a bye
DeWitt (Central Noble) pinned Porter 1:03
Taylor (Madison Grant) pinned Porter 0:57
132 – Michaela Crisp
Crisp (BC) won by DQ over Blackburn (Rochester)
Hacker (Illiana Christian) pinned Crisp 0:44
Crisp (BC) received a bye
Branstetter (Attica) pinned Crisp 0:59
170 – Arianna Arredondo
Arredondo (BC) received a bye
Konanz (Penn) pinned Arredondo 0:19
Gay (New Prairie) pinned Arredondo 2:09
195 – Dorothy Provo
Starr (Marion) pinned Provo 1:57
Provo (BC) received a bye
Brockman (Carroll-FW) pinned Provo 0:15
-----
IHSGW – South Regional (76 teams) – 47th Parke Heritage (9 pts) , 48th North Vermillion (8)
North Vermillion
98 – Aylah Ross
Fearnow (Clinton Prairie) pinned Ross 0:58
Ross (NV) received a bye
Pillion (Frankfort) pinned Ross 2:08
Ross (NV) pinned Bonewitz (Carmel) 2:03 – Fifth-place match
Ross qualifies for the State Meet on January 14.
Parke Heritage
113 – Katie Dowell
Dowell (PH) received a bye
Johnson (Southport) pinned Dowell 0:24
Dowell (PH) pinned Snider (Southridge) 3:36
Collier (Castle) pinned Dowell 0:53
132 – Alyssa Fleschner
Fleschner (PH) pinned Slater (Northview) 0:26
Campbell (North Montgomery) pinned Fleschner 1:53
Beauchamp (Jeffersonville) pinned Fleschner 2:21
-----
South Vermillion 8-Way
Team scores: 1 – Northview 260, 2 – South Vermillion 218, 3 – Parke Heritage 192,
4 – North Vermillion 166, 5 – Terre Haute South 117, 6 – Covington 104, 7 – Cloverdale 40
Individual results: 1st and WRC only
106: 1 – Josiah McBride (SV), 3 – Luke Hayes (PH), 4 – Aylah Ross (NV)
113: 1 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 2 – Hayden Kindred (SV)
120: 1 – Cowden (Nview), 2 – Wyatt English (SV), 3 – Dalton Burch (NV)
126: 1 – Brogan Decker (SV), 2 – Gavin Gearld (PH), 3 – Cian Moore (C)
132: 1 – Emmett Reynolds (C), 4 – Kyle Higgins (SV), 6 – Carson Rolison (PH)
138: 1 – Owen Rolison (PH), 4 – Landon Connelly (SV), 5 – Andrew Botner (NV)
145: 1 – Lee (Nview), 2 – Seth Edington (PH), 3 – Bruce Rossiter (NV), 4 – Alex Shyrock (SV)
152: 1 – Halloran (Clove), 3 – Will Clay (SV), 4 – Gavin Brown (PH), 6 – Wyatt Moncrief (C)
160: 1 – Landon Baker (NV), 2 – Dalton Payton (SV), 5 – Carson Crowder (PH), 6 – Levin Marcinko (C)
172: 1 – Gilliam (Nview), 2 – Blake Harris (PH), 3 – Andrew Bechtold (C)
182: 1 – Jerrid Graves (PH), 3 – Peyton Lowe (SV), 4 – Quintin Holt (NV)
195: 1 – Brayden Schrader (NV), 2 – Gavin Johnston (PH), 4 – Ty Smaltz (C), 5 – Mayson Wimsett (SV)
220: 1 – Simons (Nview), 2 – Aidan Hinchee (NV), 3 – Gus Shyrock (SV), 4 – Donnie Clodfelter (PH),
5 – Conor Winn(C)
285: 1 – Witmarsh (Nview), 2 – Nate Sly (C), 4 – Matt Goeppner (SV), 5 – CD Engle (PH)
=====