Basketball – Boys:

Covington 49, Riverton Parke 32

Covington 45, West Lafayette 35

North Vermillion 51, Attica 35

South Vermillion 46, Parke Heritage 41

Terre Haute North 50, South Vermillion 25

Tri-County 55, Attica 32

Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 50

West Vigo 56, Riverton Parke 45

Postponed/Canceled:

Benton Central vs Kankakee Valley

North Putnam vs Fountain Central

South Vermillion vs Seeger

=====

Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 50, McCutcheon 44, 2 OT

Benton Central 79, Western 47

Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60, 2 OT

Covington 49, Attica 31

Fountain Central 41, Indiana Deaf School 35

North Vermillion 46, Riverton Parke 23

Parke Heritage 53, West Vigo 49

Seeger 46, Covington 32

Southmont 52, Riverton Parke 40

Terre Haute North 55, South Vermillion 12

Tri-County 63, Attica 12

Western Boone 42, Fountain Central 28

Not reported: North Central at South Vermillion

Postponed: Covington at Rossville

=====

Swimming – Boys:

Attica 134, Lafayette Central Catholic 58, North Vermillion 10, Covington 6

Individual 1st and WRC results only:

Diving: 1 – Averey Powell (A) 122.85

50 free: 1 – Schummer (LCC) 25.09, 2 – Caiden Jeffries (A), 4 – Atticus Grzeskiewicz (C),

5 – James Lathrop (A), 6 – Owen Hazelwood (NV), 7- Gabriel Spivey (NV)

100 free: 1 – Elliott Rosswurm (A) 54.23, 3 – Jeffries (A), 4 – Grzeskiewicz (C), 5 – John Clay (NV),

6 – Spivey (NV)

100 fly: 1 – Moses Ray (A) 1:08.29

100 back: 1 – Sam Hemp (A) 1:28.15, 2 – Powell (A)

100 breast: 1 – Noah Blankenship (A) 1:23.25, 3 – Hazelwood (NV)

200 free: 1 – E Rosswurm (A) 2:01.53, 2 – Sam Hiller (A), 3 – Clay (NV)

200 IM: 1 – Ray (A) 2:35.80, 2 – Blankenship (A)

500 free: 1 – Hiller (A) 6:29.45

200 FR: 1 – Attica-A (Ray, Jeffries, Hiller, Rosswurm) 1:48.09,

2 – Attica-B (Blankenship, Hemp, Lathrop, Powell)

200 MR: 1 – Attica (Hemp, Blankenship, Lathrop, Powell) 2:22.08

400 FR: 1 – Attica (Ray, Jeffries, Hiller, Rosswurm) 3:56.66

-----

Delphi 144.5, Fountain Central 99, Rensselaer 52.5, Lafayette Central Catholic 15

Individual 1st and FC results only:

Diving: 1 – Box (Ren) 192.10

50 free: 1 – Chase Witsman (FC) 23.04, 7 – Ayden Donaldson

100 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 52.34, 7 – Eli Davis

100 fly: 1 – Noah Fruits (FC) 1:01.85, 2 – Ethan Mellady

100 back: 1 – Brouwer (Ren) 1:08.07, 4 – Dylan Songer, 6 – Jacob Harshbarger

100 breast: 1 – Thompson (Del) 1:12.31, 4 – E Mellady, 6 — Nathan Solomon

200 free: 1 – Titus (Del) 1:55.91, 2 – Riley Nelson, 6 – Hayden Kler

200 IM: 1 – Fruits (FC) 2:24.59, 2 – Songer

500 free: 1 – Titus (Del) 5:24.90, 3 – Nelson, 6 – Solomon

200 FR: 1 – Delphi 1:37.81, 2 – FC (Mellady, Davis, Nelson, Witsman)

200 MR: 1 – Delphi 1:50.73, 2 – FC (Harshbarger, Mellady, Fruits, Davis)

400 FR: 1 – FC (Fruits, Davis, Nelson, Witsman) 3:50.77

=====

Swimming – Girls:

Lafayette Central Catholic 134, Covington 51, Attica 21, North Vermillion 11, Parke Heritage 10

Individual 1st and WRC results only:

Diving: 1 – Martin (LCC) 182.95, 2 – Ashlynn Livengood (C) 178.60

50 free: 1 – Santos (LCC) 28.90, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 4 – Emily Bonner (C),

5 – Jenna Bailey (NV), 7 0 Celeste Bryan (A)

100 free: 1 – Meredith Rosswurm (A) 1:07.66, 4 – Shoaf (A), 5 – Bonner (C), 6 – Bailey (NV),

7 – Lauryn Kuritz (C), 8 – Maddie Pence (NV)

100 fly: 1 – Bernadette Goeppner (C) 1:25.47, 3 – Amelia Nungester (NV)

100 back: 1 – Renback (LCC) 1:13.04, 2 – Kuritz (C), 4 – Nungester (NV)

100 breast: 1 – Hutzel (LCC) 1:41.36

200 free: 1 – M Rosswurm (A) 2:32.09, 2 – Cassie Miller (PH), 3 – Goeppner (C), 6 – Pence (NV)

200 IM: 1 – Renback (LCC) 2:50.84

500 free: 1 – Santos (LCC) 6:48.71, 2 – Miller (PH)

200 FR: 1 – LCC 2:17.52

200 MR: 1 – LCC 2:25.30, 2 – Covington (swimmers not listed)

400 FR: 1 – LCC 4:55.73, 2 – Covington (swimmers not listed)

-----

Rensselaer 134, Delphi 94, Fountain Central 53, Lafayette Central Catholic 48

Individual 1st and FC results only:

Diving: 1 – Oliver (Ren) 191.30, 4 – Maddie Medley, 5 – Josie Harshbarger

50 free: 1 – O’Neil (Del) 27.06, 4 – Alydia Mellady, 6 – Haley Webb

100 free: 1 – O’Neil (Del) 1:00.10, 7 – Medley, 9 – Emily Keeling

100 fly: 1 – Myers (Ren) 1:11.21, 2 – Mellady, 5 – Lexi Willoughby

100 back: 1 – Cook (Ren) 1:08.05, 5 – Harshbarger, 10 – Keeling

100 breast: 1 – Nelson (Ren) 1:15.09, 2 – Mary Rice, 10 – Marylee Muniz

200 free: 1 – Kosiba (Ren) 2:16.41, 9 – Muniz, 10 – Willoughby

200 IM: 1 – Nelson (Ren) 2:27.74, 3 – Rice

500 free: 1 – Sanchez (Ren) 6:26.80, 3 – Webb

200 FR: 1 – Delphi 1:53.52, 3 – FC (Rice, Webb, Medley, Mellady)

200 MR: 1 – Rensselaer 2:05.56, 3 – FC (Harshbarger, Rice, Mellady, Keeling)

400 FR: 1 – Rensselaer 4:21.28, 4 – FC (Medley, Keeling, Muniz, Webb)

=====

Wrestling:

Attica wrestled at Tri-County with the following Red Rambler winners:

By Pin: Junior Arizmendi, Logan McClimans, Bo Rice, Ray Townsend

By Decision: Joslyn Barnett

By forfeit: Braeden Haddock

-----

Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 27

Double FF: 195

Crawfordsville wins by FF: 113 – Teeple, 220 – Murillo-Zuniga, 285 — Schambach

FC wins by FF: 182 – Steven Romero

106 – Koyanagi (Cv) def Ayden Donaldson 9-3

120 – Wray (Cv) def Dallas Simmons 7-5

126 – Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Moore

132 – Brandon Pigg (FC) pinned Hodges

138 – Andrew Woodrow (FC) pinned Gil-Herrara

145 – Rogers (Cv) pinned Bryson Davis

152 – Austin Pickett (FC) def Wilson 7-1

160 – Peters (CV) pinned Chanz James

170 – Dittmer (CV) pinned Jordan Melvin

-----

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Invitational

Batesville 36, Fountain Central 27

Bishop Chatard 42, Fountain Central 24

Fountain Central 42, Triton 36

North Putnam 60, Fountain Central 18

Owen Valley 56, Fountain Central 18

FC Results:

126 – Frazee 5-0 / 132 – Pigg 3-2 / 138 – Woodrow 5-0 / 145 – Davis 2-2, 1 not listed

152 – Pickett 3-2 / 160 – Woodard 3-2 / 172 – Melvin 3-2 / 182 – Romero 0-5

-----

North Montgomery 42, Covington 23

Double FF: 113, 120, 145

Cov wins by FF: 182 – Levin Marcinko

NM wins by FF: 106 – Conkright, 138 – Thompson, 160 – W Campbell

126 — Yager (NM) pinned Cian Moore 2:31

132 – Emmett Reynolds (C) tech fall C Campbell 16-0

152 – Galloway (NM) pinned Wyatt Mongreef 1:36

170 – Andrew Bechtold (C) pinned Douglas 0:33

195 – Winn (NM) pinned Ty Smaltz 2:29

220 – Newlin (NM) pinned Conor Winn 2:49

285 – Nate Sly (C) pinned Schoen 1:40

Exh – Hughes (NM) pinned Taylor Upshaw 0:44

-----

North Vermillion 31, South Newton 30 – by criteria

Double FF: 126, 132, 152, 170

NV wins by FF: 113 – Wyatt Walters, 120 – Dalton Burch, 160 – Landon Baker

SN wins by FF: 195 – Tocalas, 285 — Hall

106 – Gomez (SN) pinned Aylah Ross 1:57

138 – Whaley (SNM pinned Andrew Botner 0:48

145 – Bruce Rossiter (NV) pinned Seratt 0:29

182 – Edgago (SN) pinned Quintin Holt 1:06

220 – Aidan Hinchee (NV) pinned Spencer 0:22

-----

IHSGW – North Regional (57 teams) – 36th Attica, 44th Benton Central

Attica

98 – Mitzy Arizmendi

Stoller (Tri-County) pinned M Arizmendi 5:55

M Arizmendi (Attica) received a bye

Beerbower (New Haven) pinned M Arizmendi 1:30

120B – Anna Arizmendi

A Arizmendi (Attica) received a bye

Perez-Ahuatl (Jeff) pinned A Arizmendi 1:59

Rescalvo (Goshen) def A Arizmendi 13-6

126 – Joslyn Barnett

Edmonds (Jeff) pinned Barnett 5:05

Barnett (Attica) received a bye

Sims (Boone Grove) pinned Barnett 0:42

132 – Maggie Branstetter

Fisher (Wapahani) pinned Branstetter 2:00

Branstetter (Attica) received a bye

Branstetter (Attica) won by medical FF over Hoffman (Pioneer)

Branstetter (Attica) pinned Michaela Crisp (BC) 0:59

Ward (East Noble) pinned Branstetter 2:13

Hacker (Illiana Christian) pinned Branstetter 4:12 – Fifth-place match

250 – Shae Meador

Meador (Attica) def Pearson (Tri-County) 3-0

Meador (Attica) pinned Affolder (Jay County) 1:00

Humpries (Kokomo) won ultimate tie breaker over Meador UTB 2-1

Pearson (Tri-County) pinned Meador 1:00

Stankus (Calumet) pinned Meador 3:50 – Fifth-place match

Meador advances to the State Meet on January 14.

Benton Central

113B – Bailey Porter

Porter (BC) received a bye

DeWitt (Central Noble) pinned Porter 1:03

Taylor (Madison Grant) pinned Porter 0:57

132 – Michaela Crisp

Crisp (BC) won by DQ over Blackburn (Rochester)

Hacker (Illiana Christian) pinned Crisp 0:44

Crisp (BC) received a bye

Branstetter (Attica) pinned Crisp 0:59

170 – Arianna Arredondo

Arredondo (BC) received a bye

Konanz (Penn) pinned Arredondo 0:19

Gay (New Prairie) pinned Arredondo 2:09

195 – Dorothy Provo

Starr (Marion) pinned Provo 1:57

Provo (BC) received a bye

Brockman (Carroll-FW) pinned Provo 0:15

-----

IHSGW – South Regional (76 teams) – 47th Parke Heritage (9 pts) , 48th North Vermillion (8)

North Vermillion

98 – Aylah Ross

Fearnow (Clinton Prairie) pinned Ross 0:58

Ross (NV) received a bye

Pillion (Frankfort) pinned Ross 2:08

Ross (NV) pinned Bonewitz (Carmel) 2:03 – Fifth-place match

Ross qualifies for the State Meet on January 14.

Parke Heritage

113 – Katie Dowell

Dowell (PH) received a bye

Johnson (Southport) pinned Dowell 0:24

Dowell (PH) pinned Snider (Southridge) 3:36

Collier (Castle) pinned Dowell 0:53

132 – Alyssa Fleschner

Fleschner (PH) pinned Slater (Northview) 0:26

Campbell (North Montgomery) pinned Fleschner 1:53

Beauchamp (Jeffersonville) pinned Fleschner 2:21

-----

South Vermillion 8-Way

Team scores: 1 – Northview 260, 2 – South Vermillion 218, 3 – Parke Heritage 192,

4 – North Vermillion 166, 5 – Terre Haute South 117, 6 – Covington 104, 7 – Cloverdale 40

Individual results: 1st and WRC only

106: 1 – Josiah McBride (SV), 3 – Luke Hayes (PH), 4 – Aylah Ross (NV)

113: 1 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 2 – Hayden Kindred (SV)

120: 1 – Cowden (Nview), 2 – Wyatt English (SV), 3 – Dalton Burch (NV)

126: 1 – Brogan Decker (SV), 2 – Gavin Gearld (PH), 3 – Cian Moore (C)

132: 1 – Emmett Reynolds (C), 4 – Kyle Higgins (SV), 6 – Carson Rolison (PH)

138: 1 – Owen Rolison (PH), 4 – Landon Connelly (SV), 5 – Andrew Botner (NV)

145: 1 – Lee (Nview), 2 – Seth Edington (PH), 3 – Bruce Rossiter (NV), 4 – Alex Shyrock (SV)

152: 1 – Halloran (Clove), 3 – Will Clay (SV), 4 – Gavin Brown (PH), 6 – Wyatt Moncrief (C)

160: 1 – Landon Baker (NV), 2 – Dalton Payton (SV), 5 – Carson Crowder (PH), 6 – Levin Marcinko (C)

172: 1 – Gilliam (Nview), 2 – Blake Harris (PH), 3 – Andrew Bechtold (C)

182: 1 – Jerrid Graves (PH), 3 – Peyton Lowe (SV), 4 – Quintin Holt (NV)

195: 1 – Brayden Schrader (NV), 2 – Gavin Johnston (PH), 4 – Ty Smaltz (C), 5 – Mayson Wimsett (SV)

220: 1 – Simons (Nview), 2 – Aidan Hinchee (NV), 3 – Gus Shyrock (SV), 4 – Donnie Clodfelter (PH),

5 – Conor Winn(C)

285: 1 – Witmarsh (Nview), 2 – Nate Sly (C), 4 – Matt Goeppner (SV), 5 – CD Engle (PH)

=====