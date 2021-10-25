Cross Country – Boys:
New Prairie Semi-State – 179 runners
Hayden Kler of Fountain Central finished 165th in a time of 19:02.3.
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
New Prairie Semi-State – 176 runners
Team: 1 – Chesterton 50, 2 – Warsaw 134, 3 – Valparaiso 141, 4 – LaPorte 157,
5 – West Lafayette 200, 6 – Harrison 205, 7 – Lake Central 223, 8 – Rochester 256, 9 – Seeger 260,
10 – Culver 282, 11 – Crown Point 283, 12 – Portage 308, 13 – Morgan Township 335,
14 – Illiana Christian 350, 15 – Hanover Central 360, 16 – Maconaquah 367, 17 – Highland 394,
18 – Western 399, 19 – Faith Christian 430, 20 – Benton Central 458.
Indiv (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – James (Lowell) 17:55.9, 15 – Jennifer Romero (S), 20 – Hadessah Austin (S),
50 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 74 – Liza Cooley (BC), 88 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S),
103 – Lauren McBride (S), 115 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 118 – Janell Robson (BC),
126 – Avah Watson (S), 144 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 146 – Adara Austin (S), 162 – Emma Hays (S),
165 – Sabrina Yuill (BC).
Jennifer Romero of Seeger advances to state for the fourth year in a row.
Hadessah Austin of Seeger finished one place (1.1 seconds) shy of advancing to state.
Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central was the 4th fastest freshman.
Seeger’s ninth-place finish is the second best in school history.
=====
Football:
3A Sectional 25
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Benton Central – bye
Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
River Forest - bye
Knox 37, Calumet North 16
Week 2 – 29 Oct:
Benton Central vs Hannover Central
River Forest vs Knox
-----
2A Sectional 37
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Monrovia vs North Putnam
Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.
-----
1A Sectional 45
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Covington 45, Fountain Central 6
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Week 2 – 29 Oct
Parke Heritage vs South Putnam
Covington vs Riverton Parke
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.
=====