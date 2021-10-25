Cross Country – Boys:

New Prairie Semi-State – 179 runners

Hayden Kler of Fountain Central finished 165th in a time of 19:02.3.

=====

Cross Country – Girls:

New Prairie Semi-State – 176 runners

Team: 1 – Chesterton 50, 2 – Warsaw 134, 3 – Valparaiso 141, 4 – LaPorte 157,

5 – West Lafayette 200, 6 – Harrison 205, 7 – Lake Central 223, 8 – Rochester 256, 9 – Seeger 260,

10 – Culver 282, 11 – Crown Point 283, 12 – Portage 308, 13 – Morgan Township 335,

14 – Illiana Christian 350, 15 – Hanover Central 360, 16 – Maconaquah 367, 17 – Highland 394,

18 – Western 399, 19 – Faith Christian 430, 20 – Benton Central 458.

Indiv (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – James (Lowell) 17:55.9, 15 – Jennifer Romero (S), 20 – Hadessah Austin (S),

50 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 74 – Liza Cooley (BC), 88 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S),

103 – Lauren McBride (S), 115 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 118 – Janell Robson (BC),

126 – Avah Watson (S), 144 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 146 – Adara Austin (S), 162 – Emma Hays (S),

165 – Sabrina Yuill (BC).

Jennifer Romero of Seeger advances to state for the fourth year in a row.

Hadessah Austin of Seeger finished one place (1.1 seconds) shy of advancing to state.

Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central was the 4th fastest freshman.

Seeger’s ninth-place finish is the second best in school history.

=====

Football:

3A Sectional 25

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Benton Central – bye

Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

River Forest - bye

Knox 37, Calumet North 16

Week 2 – 29 Oct:

Benton Central vs Hannover Central

River Forest vs Knox

-----

2A Sectional 37

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20

Southmont 21, Cascade 7

Monrovia vs North Putnam

Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.

-----

1A Sectional 45

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18

Covington 45, Fountain Central 6

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

Week 2 – 29 Oct

Parke Heritage vs South Putnam

Covington vs Riverton Parke

Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.

=====