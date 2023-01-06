MR. DODD

MR. DODD

      Attica - Bruce Gordon Dodd, 69, died at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Tampa, FL.

      Bruce was born in Dexter, MO on February 5, 1953. The son of the late Fletcher Dodd and Doris Irene (Hamm) Niederstadt. He grew up in Essex, MO before moving to Attica in 1970.