Attica - Bruce Gordon Dodd, 69, died at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Tampa, FL.
Bruce was born in Dexter, MO on February 5, 1953. The son of the late Fletcher Dodd and Doris Irene (Hamm) Niederstadt. He grew up in Essex, MO before moving to Attica in 1970.
Bruce married Marketa Holliman in 1973 in Watseka, IL.
Bruce joined the US Navy in 1974, serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Enterprise. He later moved to Florida to work for Mike DeZarn installing drywall and later McDonald Construction for 20 years. Involved in a motorcycle accident, he lost both of his legs. After the accident he still worked everyday building and restoring Harley Davidsons, earning the nickname “Panman”. He loved his family, doing everything for them that he could.
Survivors include children, Bruce Wayne (Jennifer) Dodd, Kingman, Susan Irene (Zane Feltenberger) Dodd, Attica and Angela Michelle Bland, Dexter, MO; sisters, Brenda Randall and Laura (Thomas) Jones; grandchildren, Matthew, Arial, Payton, Erika, Austin, Collin, Olivia D., Eliza, Cody, Casey, Olivia F. & Harmony; great-grandchildren, Carter & Ozias; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded by his stepfather, Holland Niederstadt; brother, Bradford Dodd and sister, Barbara Cullum.
Memorial visitation; Sunday, February 5, 12:00 noon until the service time of 2:00 p.m. at Maus Funeral Home, Attica. Burial of cremated remains; Highland Cemetery, Williamsport. Contributions to DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Online condolences at mausfuneralhome.com