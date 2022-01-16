WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Everett Plunkett, probation violation

Kevin Million, probation violation

Michael Hayman, operating while suspended/HTV

Jessica Simonton, failure to appear

Marty Baumeister, weekender

Walter Ruark, drowning

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Lamont C. Taylor, possession of marijuana, failure of occupant to use safety belt, speeding

Eddie L. Edwards, leaving the scene of an accident

FELONIES

Michael W. Hayman, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

SMALL CLAIMS

Metropolitan School District of Warren County vs. the following:

Brad Norris

Barbara Amy

Brent Stonebraker and Vanessa Bennett

Glenn Coffman and Kimberly Coffman

Maggie DeZarn and Luke Brooke

Vernon Grenat and Janie Grenat

Justin Howard and Tiffany Howard

Ryan Hueston and Blair Hueston

Donald Hulet and Rachel Hulet

Camilla Kincade

Keli Richardson

Chad Schuringa and Angela Schuringa

Amanda Nichols

Andrew Jenkins and Shannon Jenkins

Brian Stultz and Monica Stultz

Regina Turner

David Williams and Mary Williams

WARRANTY DEEDS

Braydon M. Nunnally to Ellen Joyce Ransom

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Cynthia M. Rogers and Danny C. Rogers to Cynthia M. Rogers (trustee), Danny C and Cynthia M. Rogers revocable living trust agreement and Danny C. Rogers (trustee)

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: the Marriage of Krista A. Wesley and Kenneth Adam Wesley

INFRACTIONS

Humberto L. Corona, speeding

Timothy A. Shultz, operating with expired plates

Aidan F. Law, speeding

Quenton M. York Apparicio, speeding

ACCIDENTS

Caitlyn R. Danaher, Pine Village, was the driver of a 2014 Subaru Legacy traveling north on CR 175 when a deer entered the roadway. She attempted to avoid hitting it and instead ran off the roadway and into a culvert where her vehicle became stuck. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Ashley N. Caudill, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling west on CR 950 S when her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her vehicle ran over a large culvert where it became stuck and had to be towed. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Alvera L. Hinds, Tuskegee, AL, was the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on SR 63 when a deer entered the roadway. Her vehicle sustained major front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

BENTON COUNTY

Marcy M. Burton-Flores, Fowler, probation violation

Shante Devree Antoinelle Johnson, Minneapolis, MN, contempt of court

Bernard A. Haywood Jr, Fowler, operating while intoxicated (prior)

Vanessa L. Wert, Otterbein, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia

Seth R. Bell, Goodland, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Brian Charles Beaty, Boswell, public intoxication

Mery Reynoso, West Lafayette, driving while suspended, operating without ever obtaining a license

Leslee A. Napier, Monticello, probation violation

FELONIES

Michael A. Brost, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, unlawful possession of use of a legend drug

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Emily J. Dutcher, speeding, reckless driving

Rosfel A. Garza, public intoxication, criminal trespassing

Mauricio Barrera Gonzalez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Tanisha S. Copeland, speeding, reckless driving

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Anthony Joseph Douglas to Anthony Joseph Douglas and Linda D. Douglas

Mary Beth Weston to Mary B. Weston revocable trust dated December 14, 2021

Joyce Ann Hoffman to Michael H. Hoffman, Joyce A. Hoffman and Hoffman family joint revocable living trust dated December 9, 2016

Jennifer Ann Douglas to Jennifer A. Douglas trustee, Patrick M. Douglas trustee, and Jennifer A. Douglas living trust dated February 6, 2015

Gerald W. Haddock II to Gerald W. Haddock II and Jami Haddock

WARRANTY DEEDS

Louisa L. Nelson and David E. Miller (attorney in fact) to Christine L. Gick

Timothy J. Kent and Catherine M. Baker to Catherine Baker (trustee), Timothy Kent (trustee), Catherine Baker living trust dated August 10, 2021 and Timothy Kent living trust dated August 10, 2021

Mary L. Bise to Michael H. Hoffman (trustee), Joyce A. Hoffman (trustee) and Hoffman family joint revocable living trust dated December 9, 2016

Wayne E. Hartman Jr to Daniel L. Carter and Jessica M. Carter

DOMESTIC RELATIONS

In Re: The Marriage of Laura Terrell and Christopher Terrell

In Re: The Marriage of Jami N. Allen and Donald Allen Jr

INFRACTIONS

Kyle J. Peters, speeding

Angela K. Campbell, speeding

Jennifer D. Morales, speeding

Tami L. Carden, speeding

Karen V. Barollas, speeding

Elaine F. Kellerhals, speeding

Dean G. Du Bois, speeding

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Nicholas Glenn Martin, 39, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (prior), operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance

Dale Alan Terrell, 58, weekender

Tammie E. Hinote, 59, weekender

Miguel Reyes Lara, 18, burglary

Michael T. Lyons, 38, failure to appear

Chancellor L. Allen, 20, domestic battery

Angela Alecia Young, operator never licensed

Tony P. Robinson, 39, community corrections violation

WARRANTY DEEDS

Brenda Downs (trustee) and DG Alward trust #71701 to Carolyn Bunch

MWHI LLC to Terry L. Roach

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Vernard H. Hays to Vernard H. Hays and Kelly L. Clawson

Sanderson to Amy Ellis, Christina Hall and Dana Sanders

Penny Terhune to Paul Terhune

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Stephen E. Pithoud, Helen Louise Pithoud, estate of Helen Louise Pithoud to Curtis A. Pithoud

ACCIDENTS

Martha A. Schwem, Crescent, MN, was the driver of a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek traveling westbound on I74 when a dually tire/hub assembly bounced into the path of her vehicle. She tried to avoid hitting it, but to no avail. The tire/hub assembly came off a semi tractor owned by Balsan Ranch Trucking Co. out of Balsan, WI. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Calley S. Phillips, Perrysville, was the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound on SR 234. she had just went across Millcreek Bridge when her vehicle started sliding off the roadway sideways and down an embankment before rolling onto its top in a small stream. Her vehicle sustained all over damage. She was treated and released on scene by ambulance personnel. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.

James C. Clinton, Mellott, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on Riverside Road when he traveled over the hill and drove off the shoulder of the roadway. He then overcorrected and crossed lanes going off the west side of the roadway colliding with a utility pole, which caused his vehicle to spin and roll over onto its side. Clinton bumped his head on a rock and his passenger, Abigail M. Martin of Mellott, also complained of a leg injury. Martin was extricated out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by MED 1. Clinton was treated by West Point Fire and EMS and was released. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Deborah L. Fulton, Kingman, was the driver of a 2014 Dodge Journey traveling north on Silver Island Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Brian S. Gearheart, Kingman, was the driver of a 1979 Wheelloader 930 traveling west on SR 234. He advised that he slowed down and moved over as far as he could when he observed a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by Deborah L. Fulton of Kingman, approaching him. She struck the rear end of Gearheart’s vehicle. Fulton’s vehicle rolled over onto its side on the southside of the roadway and Gearheart’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway. Gearheart’s vehicle was then struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Timothy W. Martin of Kingman. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was over $100,000.

Tags