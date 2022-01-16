WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Everett Plunkett, probation violation
Kevin Million, probation violation
Michael Hayman, operating while suspended/HTV
Jessica Simonton, failure to appear
Marty Baumeister, weekender
Walter Ruark, drowning
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Lamont C. Taylor, possession of marijuana, failure of occupant to use safety belt, speeding
Eddie L. Edwards, leaving the scene of an accident
FELONIES
Michael W. Hayman, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender
SMALL CLAIMS
Metropolitan School District of Warren County vs. the following:
Brad Norris
Barbara Amy
Brent Stonebraker and Vanessa Bennett
Glenn Coffman and Kimberly Coffman
Maggie DeZarn and Luke Brooke
Vernon Grenat and Janie Grenat
Justin Howard and Tiffany Howard
Ryan Hueston and Blair Hueston
Donald Hulet and Rachel Hulet
Camilla Kincade
Keli Richardson
Chad Schuringa and Angela Schuringa
Amanda Nichols
Andrew Jenkins and Shannon Jenkins
Brian Stultz and Monica Stultz
Regina Turner
David Williams and Mary Williams
WARRANTY DEEDS
Braydon M. Nunnally to Ellen Joyce Ransom
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Cynthia M. Rogers and Danny C. Rogers to Cynthia M. Rogers (trustee), Danny C and Cynthia M. Rogers revocable living trust agreement and Danny C. Rogers (trustee)
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: the Marriage of Krista A. Wesley and Kenneth Adam Wesley
INFRACTIONS
Humberto L. Corona, speeding
Timothy A. Shultz, operating with expired plates
Aidan F. Law, speeding
Quenton M. York Apparicio, speeding
ACCIDENTS
Caitlyn R. Danaher, Pine Village, was the driver of a 2014 Subaru Legacy traveling north on CR 175 when a deer entered the roadway. She attempted to avoid hitting it and instead ran off the roadway and into a culvert where her vehicle became stuck. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Ashley N. Caudill, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling west on CR 950 S when her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her vehicle ran over a large culvert where it became stuck and had to be towed. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Alvera L. Hinds, Tuskegee, AL, was the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling south on SR 63 when a deer entered the roadway. Her vehicle sustained major front end damage. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
BENTON COUNTY
Marcy M. Burton-Flores, Fowler, probation violation
Shante Devree Antoinelle Johnson, Minneapolis, MN, contempt of court
Bernard A. Haywood Jr, Fowler, operating while intoxicated (prior)
Vanessa L. Wert, Otterbein, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia
Seth R. Bell, Goodland, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
Brian Charles Beaty, Boswell, public intoxication
Mery Reynoso, West Lafayette, driving while suspended, operating without ever obtaining a license
Leslee A. Napier, Monticello, probation violation
FELONIES
Michael A. Brost, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, unlawful possession of use of a legend drug
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Emily J. Dutcher, speeding, reckless driving
Rosfel A. Garza, public intoxication, criminal trespassing
Mauricio Barrera Gonzalez, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Tanisha S. Copeland, speeding, reckless driving
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Anthony Joseph Douglas to Anthony Joseph Douglas and Linda D. Douglas
Mary Beth Weston to Mary B. Weston revocable trust dated December 14, 2021
Joyce Ann Hoffman to Michael H. Hoffman, Joyce A. Hoffman and Hoffman family joint revocable living trust dated December 9, 2016
Jennifer Ann Douglas to Jennifer A. Douglas trustee, Patrick M. Douglas trustee, and Jennifer A. Douglas living trust dated February 6, 2015
Gerald W. Haddock II to Gerald W. Haddock II and Jami Haddock
WARRANTY DEEDS
Louisa L. Nelson and David E. Miller (attorney in fact) to Christine L. Gick
Timothy J. Kent and Catherine M. Baker to Catherine Baker (trustee), Timothy Kent (trustee), Catherine Baker living trust dated August 10, 2021 and Timothy Kent living trust dated August 10, 2021
Mary L. Bise to Michael H. Hoffman (trustee), Joyce A. Hoffman (trustee) and Hoffman family joint revocable living trust dated December 9, 2016
Wayne E. Hartman Jr to Daniel L. Carter and Jessica M. Carter
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: The Marriage of Laura Terrell and Christopher Terrell
In Re: The Marriage of Jami N. Allen and Donald Allen Jr
INFRACTIONS
Kyle J. Peters, speeding
Angela K. Campbell, speeding
Jennifer D. Morales, speeding
Tami L. Carden, speeding
Karen V. Barollas, speeding
Elaine F. Kellerhals, speeding
Dean G. Du Bois, speeding
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Nicholas Glenn Martin, 39, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (prior), operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance
Dale Alan Terrell, 58, weekender
Tammie E. Hinote, 59, weekender
Miguel Reyes Lara, 18, burglary
Michael T. Lyons, 38, failure to appear
Chancellor L. Allen, 20, domestic battery
Angela Alecia Young, operator never licensed
Tony P. Robinson, 39, community corrections violation
WARRANTY DEEDS
Brenda Downs (trustee) and DG Alward trust #71701 to Carolyn Bunch
MWHI LLC to Terry L. Roach
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Vernard H. Hays to Vernard H. Hays and Kelly L. Clawson
Sanderson to Amy Ellis, Christina Hall and Dana Sanders
Penny Terhune to Paul Terhune
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Stephen E. Pithoud, Helen Louise Pithoud, estate of Helen Louise Pithoud to Curtis A. Pithoud
ACCIDENTS
Martha A. Schwem, Crescent, MN, was the driver of a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek traveling westbound on I74 when a dually tire/hub assembly bounced into the path of her vehicle. She tried to avoid hitting it, but to no avail. The tire/hub assembly came off a semi tractor owned by Balsan Ranch Trucking Co. out of Balsan, WI. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Calley S. Phillips, Perrysville, was the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound on SR 234. she had just went across Millcreek Bridge when her vehicle started sliding off the roadway sideways and down an embankment before rolling onto its top in a small stream. Her vehicle sustained all over damage. She was treated and released on scene by ambulance personnel. Estimated damage was between $10,001 and $25,000.
James C. Clinton, Mellott, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on Riverside Road when he traveled over the hill and drove off the shoulder of the roadway. He then overcorrected and crossed lanes going off the west side of the roadway colliding with a utility pole, which caused his vehicle to spin and roll over onto its side. Clinton bumped his head on a rock and his passenger, Abigail M. Martin of Mellott, also complained of a leg injury. Martin was extricated out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by MED 1. Clinton was treated by West Point Fire and EMS and was released. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Deborah L. Fulton, Kingman, was the driver of a 2014 Dodge Journey traveling north on Silver Island Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Brian S. Gearheart, Kingman, was the driver of a 1979 Wheelloader 930 traveling west on SR 234. He advised that he slowed down and moved over as far as he could when he observed a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by Deborah L. Fulton of Kingman, approaching him. She struck the rear end of Gearheart’s vehicle. Fulton’s vehicle rolled over onto its side on the southside of the roadway and Gearheart’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway. Gearheart’s vehicle was then struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Timothy W. Martin of Kingman. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was over $100,000.