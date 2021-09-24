The Town of Hillsboro has given notice that the November meeting will not be conducted on the second Monday of the month (Nov. 8) due to the Clerk-Treasurer being out of town for a conference.
The meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
