FRANCESVILLE — The word "culture" is not taken lightly at Alliance Bank.
In 2012, former Bank President Terry Stevens announced the first Spirit of Alliance Award to recognize a team member who exemplifies service, reliability and teamwork. When Stevens passed away, it only seemed fitting to rename the award after him — a man who himself displayed mentorship, empathy and servant leadership with confidence and humor.
“She treats all employees with kindness and respect,” described one colleague of this year's award winner. Another added, “She is an advocate for both the bank and employees – which requires a strong balancing act.”
Alyssa Chapman, AVP/human resources director of Alliance Bank, was nominated by her peers and named the 2022 recipient of the Terry Stevens Spirit of Alliance Bank Award.
Chapman is an advocate for employees. She has been instrumental in ensuring bank employees have programs in place for growth opportunities, invests time in developing managers, and has approached the challenges of the pandemic with a smile.
Chapman joined Alliance Bank in the fall of 2018 and quickly became a valued member of the team. A native of Winamac, she has 11 years of HR experience.
She is an active leader with the Pulaski County Tribe and spends her free time making memories with her family.
“Alyssa’s calming presence and ability to point out different perspectives is invaluable,” shared Alliance Bank President Shane Pilarski. “She has been a trusted sounding board and I look forward to seeing how she contributes to Alliance Bank’s continued growth.”
Alliance Bank is a locally-owned community bank, proudly serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.