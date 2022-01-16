I was thinking about recent life events like when a bunch of stuff goes wrong in a row. I’m not complaining, but I just know there are seasons of life that are just rough. Personally for us, this season looked like this, our daughters unexpected health concerns, a flat tire on the van at 2:30 in the morning, our washer blowing water out of the bottom. It’s just a season, and I know it will end soon but none the less, sometimes life kicks the crap out of you.
Going a little deeper, about two months ago my daughter started having some health issues. There were problems and infection in her body that did a number on her. There were times she couldn’t even walk because of so much pain. It is definitely the worst feeling when your child is in pain and there is nothing you can do. There wasn’t anything we could do but take it to God. We asked our church, First Baptist, to pray and we were so thankful for the number of people that reached out to us, brought us meals, and covered us in prayer.
The next thing to happen was the flat tire. My wife is a wedding photographer, and the night of New Year’s Eve she had a wedding in Champaign. She was driving home, and I got a call at 2:30 a.m. that she had a flat tire on Bowman Avenue in Danville-- the worst place for one to be stuck in the middle of the night! Again, thankfully we knew God had our back. I was able to come help while someone watched over the kids while they slept. We got home around 4:00 a.m., and thankfully we were able to sleep in the next day.
And last, but not least, we woke up one morning and our laundry room was flooded with water from the washer. For anyone who has had to deal with appliances and shipping times and delays in the last year, you would understand our frustration in a house with three young kids and no washer.
If you have stayed with me this far, allow me to explain my points. We say God works in each event. We may never understand why God allows things, but I can say after the storm you can definitely see some of the results of God working. I saw how God wanted us to trust. Trusting has to be the hardest thing in a believer’s life. With our daughter, we saw God working in our lives, but it also brought us closer with people in our church. Our daughter is doing so much better, still not 100 per cent yet but getting there. Next, we have the van. I want to say that my wife didn’t just get a flat, she had a blowout, and of course, come to find out the van does not have a spare tire. It comes with one of those sealant kits in the trunk and an air compressor. But two years, Joe Humrichous, our previous pastor at First Baptist Church, gave us an extra tire for our van. It’s just crazy to see that God was working two years in advance on a silly van. And lastly, the washer. I called Lowes about our washer, and we thanked God it was still under warranty. They said they had no one to fix it, so they would just give us our money back and say good luck. The guy told me on the phone to do what I wanted with the money. So, I called my brother, flipped it over, and fixed it ourselves. So again, why do I tell you all these stories? God was working in every situation, and God provided. Is my daughter 100 per cent? No, not yet but we are getting there. Did the tire to our van still cost $160 to fix? Yes, but it would have been much more. Did my brother and I still have to get dirty and work a little? Yes, but all 3 of these situations could have been so much worse. My daughter doesn’t have the disease the doctor was worried about. The van didn’t flip over on the highway from the blowout, and my wife was home with the washer when it got all messed up and caught it right away. Again, these issues are all issues we face all the time in this life but it’s ok. That’s life.
1 Peter 5:7 says, “Cast all your anxiety on him because He cares for you.”
Deuteronomy 31:8 , “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
Joshua 1:9, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
And that’s good news from First Baptist Church