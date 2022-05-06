Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html
Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the "Election Night Canvass." Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.
Fountain County Republican Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Todd Young
100.0%
2,204
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
Jim Baird
100.0%
926 Votes
United States Representative, Eighth District
Larry D. Bucshon
100.0%
1,379 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
Paula K. Copenhaver
40.6%
1,127 Votes
Spencer R. Deery
23.1%
641 Votes
Bill Webster
19.0%
527 Votes
Christian Beaver
17.4%
482 Votes
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 013
Sharon Negele
100.0%
1,884 Votes
State Representative, District 042
Alan Morrison
100.0%
269 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
Candidates
Judge Of The Fountain Circuit Court, 61st Judicial Circuit
Stephanie S. Campbell
100.0%
2,462 Votes
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
Candidates
Prosecuting Attorney Of Fountain County, 61st Judicial Circuit
Daniel L. Askren
100.0%
2,248 Votes
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates
Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk
PATRICIA M. (PATTY) SMITH
52.9%
1,404 Votes
TIFFANY ADELE GRUBB
47.1%
1,249 Votes
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.
County Recorder
Candidates
Fountain County Recorder
NICOLE M. (Nikki) ALLEN
100.0%
2,407 Votes
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
Candidates
Fountain County Sheriff
TERRY R. HOLT
68.5%
1,948 Votes
ROBERT (BOBBY) BASS
31.5%
896 Votes
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
Candidates
Fountain County Assessor
MELISSA M. GRIFFIN
100.0%
2,351 Votes
County Commissioner
Candidates
Fountain County Commissioner, District 3
TIMOTHY A. SHUMAKER
100.0%
2,364 Votes
County Council Member
Candidates
Fountain County Council, District 1
JEFFREY L. FISHERO
100.0%
716 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 2
DALE A. WHITE
77.7%
547 Votes
BILL GLOVER
22.3%
157 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 3
DENISE A. CROWDER
100.0%
604 Votes
Fountain County Council, District 4
JAMES S MCKEE
50.8%
277 Votes
KYLE L. KNOSP
49.2%
268 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Cain Township Trustee, Fountain County
TIFFANY N. BOWLING
100.0%
206 Votes
Davis Township Trustee, Fountain County
NANCY TAYLOR
100.0%
77 Votes
Fulton Township Trustee, Fountain County
KANDY PEACH
100.0%
77 Votes
Jackson Township Trustee, Fountain County
COLBY IRELAND
100.0%
138 Votes
Troy Township Trustee, Fountain County
TROY STEWART
100.0%
574 Votes
Wabash Township Trustee, Fountain County
NATHAN J. ROESNER
100.0%
103 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Davis Township Board Member, Fountain County
MARK A. JONES
100.0%
76 Votes
Jackson Township Board Member, Fountain County
JAY GRUBBS
41.6%
138 Votes
DAN HESLER
33.7%
112112 Votes
TODD R. SARVER
24.7%
82 Votes
Shawnee Township Board Member, Fountain County
JOHN ALLEN
62.0%
85 Votes
SUE SPURLIN
38.0%
52 Votes
Troy Township Board Member, Fountain County
ROSS HANKINS
100.0%
575 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
Candidates
Hillsboro Town Council Member, Fountain County
JODY L. FISHERO
100.0%
81 Votes
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Convention Delegate
Candidates
Fountain County Republican Convention Delegate
DANIEL L. ASKREN
0.0%
0 Votes
PAULA K. COPENHAVER
0%
0 Votes
JERRY MARTIN
0%
0 Votes
MARY MARTIN
0%
0 Votes
LITANY A. PYLE
0%
0 Votes
BRAD T. SMITH
0%
0 Votes
Precinct Committeeman
No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county.
Fountain County
Democratic Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.
100.0%
260 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
Roger D. Day
72.5%
66 Votes
Howard J. Pollchik
27.5%
25 Votes
United States Representative, Eighth District
Ray McCormick
74.5%
123 Votes
Adnan H Dhahir
17.6%
29 Votes
Peter F.H. Priest II
7.9%
13 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
David A Sanders
100.0%
264 Votes
State Representative
No election for State Representative conducted in this county.
Judge, Circuit Court
No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county.
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county.
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county.
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.
County Recorder
No election for County Recorder conducted in this county.
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county.
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
No election for County Assessor conducted in this county.
County Commissioner
No election for County Commissioner conducted in this county.
County Council Member
Candidates
Fountain County Council, District 1
MARK BERTOLINO
100.0%
55 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Fulton Township Trustee, Fountain County
LESLIE PATTON
100.0%
6 Votes
Jackson Township Trustee, Fountain County
JILL MILLER
100.0%
12 Votes
Vanburen Township Trustee, Fountain County
SAUNDRA OLDS
100.0%
41 Votes
Wabash Township Trustee, Fountain County
VICKIE S. DROLLINGER
100.0%
14 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Davis Township Board Member, Fountain County
RALPH WOLF
100.0%
14 Votes
Jackson Township Board Member, Fountain County
SHERRI VANHOOK
100.0%
12 Votes
Troy Township Board Member, Fountain County
TOM FREY
100.0%
85 Votes
Vanburen Township Board Member, Fountain County
JUDY BOOE
58.3%
35 Votes
DANIEL R. MOORE
41.7%
25 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Convention Delegate
Candidates
Fountain County Democratic Convention Delegate
CRYSTAL SUE YOUNG MITCHELL
27.4%
185 Votes
CARRIE LEACH
23.6%
159 Votes
EDWARD MOYER, JR.
19.1%
129 Votes
DIANNE REISS
17.4%
117 Votes
DENNIS REISS
12.5%
84 Votes
Precinct Committeeman
Candidates
Cain Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
CRAIG VANHOOK
0%
0 Votes
Davis Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
DENNIS REISS
0%
0 Votes
DIANNE REISS
0%
0 Votes
Fulton Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
LESLIE PATTON
0%
0 Votes
Logan 1 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
CARRIE LEACH
0%
0 Votes
Troy 1 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
CINDY BUSHUE
0%
0 Votes
Troy 2 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
LINDA J. HARTLEY
0%
0 Votes
Van Buren 3 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
RACHEL E. FOSTER
0%
0 Votes
Wabash Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County
VICKIE S. DROLLINGER
0%
0 Votes