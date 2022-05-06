Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html

Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the "Election Night Canvass." Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.

Fountain County Republican Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Todd Young

100.0%

2,204

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Fourth District

Jim Baird

100.0%

926 Votes

United States Representative, Eighth District

Larry D. Bucshon

100.0%

1,379 Votes

State Senator

Candidates

State Senator, District 23

Paula K. Copenhaver

40.6%

1,127 Votes

Spencer R. Deery

23.1%

641 Votes

Bill Webster

19.0%

527 Votes

Christian Beaver

17.4%

482 Votes

State Representative

Candidates

State Representative, District 013

Sharon Negele

100.0%

1,884 Votes

State Representative, District 042

Alan Morrison

100.0%

269 Votes

Judge, Circuit Court

Candidates

Judge Of The Fountain Circuit Court, 61st Judicial Circuit

Stephanie S. Campbell

100.0%

2,462 Votes

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.

Prosecuting Attorney

Candidates

Prosecuting Attorney Of Fountain County, 61st Judicial Circuit

Daniel L. Askren

100.0%

2,248 Votes

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Candidates

Fountain County Circuit Court Clerk

PATRICIA M. (PATTY) SMITH

52.9%

1,404 Votes

TIFFANY ADELE GRUBB

47.1%

1,249 Votes

County Auditor

No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.

County Recorder

Candidates

Fountain County Recorder

NICOLE M. (Nikki) ALLEN

100.0%

2,407 Votes

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.

County Sheriff

Candidates

Fountain County Sheriff

TERRY R. HOLT

68.5%

1,948 Votes

ROBERT (BOBBY) BASS

31.5%

896 Votes

County Coroner

No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.

County Assessor

Candidates

Fountain County Assessor

MELISSA M. GRIFFIN

100.0%

2,351 Votes

County Commissioner

Candidates

Fountain County Commissioner, District 3

TIMOTHY A. SHUMAKER

100.0%

2,364 Votes

County Council Member

Candidates

Fountain County Council, District 1

JEFFREY L. FISHERO

100.0%

716 Votes

Fountain County Council, District 2

DALE A. WHITE

77.7%

547 Votes

BILL GLOVER

22.3%

157 Votes

Fountain County Council, District 3

DENISE A. CROWDER

100.0%

604 Votes

Fountain County Council, District 4

JAMES S MCKEE

50.8%

277 Votes

KYLE L. KNOSP

49.2%

268 Votes

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Cain Township Trustee, Fountain County

TIFFANY N. BOWLING

100.0%

206 Votes

Davis Township Trustee, Fountain County

NANCY TAYLOR

100.0%

77 Votes

Fulton Township Trustee, Fountain County

KANDY PEACH

100.0%

77 Votes

Jackson Township Trustee, Fountain County

COLBY IRELAND

100.0%

138 Votes

Troy Township Trustee, Fountain County

TROY STEWART

100.0%

574 Votes

Wabash Township Trustee, Fountain County

NATHAN J. ROESNER

100.0%

103 Votes

Township Board Member

Candidates

Davis Township Board Member, Fountain County

MARK A. JONES

100.0%

76 Votes

Jackson Township Board Member, Fountain County

JAY GRUBBS

41.6%

138 Votes

DAN HESLER

33.7%

112112 Votes

TODD R. SARVER

24.7%

82 Votes

Shawnee Township Board Member, Fountain County

JOHN ALLEN

62.0%

85 Votes

SUE SPURLIN

38.0%

52 Votes

Troy Township Board Member, Fountain County

ROSS HANKINS

100.0%

575 Votes

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.

Town Council Member

Candidates

Hillsboro Town Council Member, Fountain County

JODY L. FISHERO

100.0%

81 Votes

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Convention Delegate

Candidates

Fountain County Republican Convention Delegate

DANIEL L. ASKREN

0.0%

0 Votes

PAULA K. COPENHAVER

0%

0 Votes

JERRY MARTIN

0%

0 Votes

MARY MARTIN

0%

0 Votes

LITANY A. PYLE

0%

0 Votes

BRAD T. SMITH

0%

0 Votes

Precinct Committeeman

No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county.

Fountain County

Democratic Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.

100.0%

260 Votes

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Fourth District

Roger D. Day

72.5%

66 Votes

Howard J. Pollchik

27.5%

25 Votes

United States Representative, Eighth District

Ray McCormick

74.5%

123 Votes

Adnan H Dhahir

17.6%

29 Votes

Peter F.H. Priest II

7.9%

13 Votes

State Senator

Candidates

State Senator, District 23

David A Sanders

100.0%

264 Votes

State Representative

No election for State Representative conducted in this county.

Judge, Circuit Court

No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county.

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.

Prosecuting Attorney

No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county.

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county.

County Auditor

No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.

County Recorder

No election for County Recorder conducted in this county.

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.

County Sheriff

No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county.

County Coroner

No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.

County Assessor

No election for County Assessor conducted in this county.

County Commissioner

No election for County Commissioner conducted in this county.

County Council Member

Candidates

Fountain County Council, District 1

MARK BERTOLINO

100.0%

55 Votes

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Fulton Township Trustee, Fountain County

LESLIE PATTON

100.0%

6 Votes

Jackson Township Trustee, Fountain County

JILL MILLER

100.0%

12 Votes

Vanburen Township Trustee, Fountain County

SAUNDRA OLDS

100.0%

41 Votes

Wabash Township Trustee, Fountain County

VICKIE S. DROLLINGER

100.0%

14 Votes

Township Board Member

Candidates

Davis Township Board Member, Fountain County

RALPH WOLF

100.0%

14 Votes

Jackson Township Board Member, Fountain County

SHERRI VANHOOK

100.0%

12 Votes

Troy Township Board Member, Fountain County

TOM FREY

100.0%

85 Votes

Vanburen Township Board Member, Fountain County

JUDY BOOE

58.3%

35 Votes

DANIEL R. MOORE

41.7%

25 Votes

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.

Town Council Member

No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Convention Delegate

Candidates

Fountain County Democratic Convention Delegate

CRYSTAL SUE YOUNG MITCHELL

27.4%

185 Votes

CARRIE LEACH

23.6%

159 Votes

EDWARD MOYER, JR.

19.1%

129 Votes

DIANNE REISS

17.4%

117 Votes

DENNIS REISS

12.5%

84 Votes

Precinct Committeeman

Candidates

Cain Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

CRAIG VANHOOK

0%

0 Votes

Davis Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

DENNIS REISS

0%

0 Votes

DIANNE REISS

0%

0 Votes

Fulton Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

LESLIE PATTON

0%

0 Votes

Logan 1 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

CARRIE LEACH

0%

0 Votes

Troy 1 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

CINDY BUSHUE

0%

0 Votes

Troy 2 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

LINDA J. HARTLEY

0%

0 Votes

Van Buren 3 Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

RACHEL E. FOSTER

0%

0 Votes

Wabash Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Fountain County

VICKIE S. DROLLINGER

0%

0 Votes