Western Indiana Community Foundation has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. With the grant, the community foundation will use these grant dollars to further enhance the efforts of creating a better quality of life for our local communities and to enhance the leadership development opportunities for the citizens of Fountain County, according to information from the foundation.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grantmaking. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities, and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “We are grateful that the Lilly Endowment approved our proposal. This will provide us with the opportunity to inclusively unite our citizens, institutions and resources from throughout the County, and to focus on producing significant, widely shared and lasting results.”
As part of GIFT VII, Western Indiana Community Foundation was awarded a planning grant of $50,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges in Fountain County. In March 2020, the Community Foundation was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.
White goes on to state, “The planning grant, through the convening of seventy-five Fountain County citizens, provided us with keen insight into the needs of the County. Also, our citizens appreciated the opportunity to provide feedback and be a part of an overarching process to participate in shaping the future of the County.
Over the course of the next several months and into 2021 and beyond the citizens of Fountain County will see an increased focus on enhancing the quality of life in the County through large-scale grant making initiatives that focus on public spaces such as: streetscape beautification and walkability, community art projects, bike and pedestrian pathways and public space amenities that encourage people to interact. Additionally, the Community Foundation will establish a Leadership Institute that will serve as a mechanism for our citizens to enhance their personal, organizational and community leadership skills. Lastly, the Foundation will also be proactive in promoting Fountain County through the development of a website, print materials and social media to enhance the local, state and national awareness of our numerous amenities.”
This is an exciting time in the life of the Community Foundation. We are looking forward with great anticipation to continue to add value to the citizens of Fountain County. The collective efforts of all our citizens will be critical for the future success of County.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all Fountain County, Indiana.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.