The Fountain & Warren Health Department released a map on social media showing confirmed positive cases by zip code in the bi-county region from Sept. 26 to Oct. 15.
“There is some risk of community spread throughout the bi-county area,” reads the information, “with the highest wrist being in the southwest portion of the region. Not included in this map are the regions of Parke and Vermillion County, Indiana, and Vermilion County, Illinois, which are also seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases.”
As of Oct. 22, Fountain County had 286 total positive cases, three of which resulted in death. Six new cases were reported Oct. 21 and there were 111 new cases in the past 14 days.
Warren County has 82 total positive cases, three of which resulted in death, and two new cases were reported Oct. 21. Warren County has had 31 new cases in the past 14 days, according to information from the health department.
Anyone who has questions or concerns may chat with health department staff through the live chat feature on our website www.fwhealth.org or email staff at fwhealthcovidquestions@gmail.com.
According to information from the health department, they issue this disclaimer: “Due to the initial reporting guidelines from ISDH, Warren County will always have 2 additional cases that are probable for COVID-19. ISDH tracks probable cases separate on their website from total case counts. Probable cases are those that have a clinical diagnosis by x-ray, CT scan of their chest, and the full clinical picture. The probable death counts include those that have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate.”