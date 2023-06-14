Fountain County Landmarks will highlight gardens and artists from around the area Saturday with their “A Day of Gardens & Art” celebration.
The event, which has been going for more than 30 years, will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, and will feature neighborhood gardens, country gardens and a five-acre estate garden as well as tours of Cottrell Village and performances by various artists.
Tickets for the event are $20 when purchased in advance online or $25 the day of the event. Visit fountaincountylandmarks.org or email info@fountaincountylandmarks.org for more information on tickets. Tickets and maps can be picked-up at the Fountain County Landmarks headquarters, The Old Attica Library, located at 101 South Brady St. in Attica.
Event co-chairs Emily Harrison and Dennis Kovar recently spoke with the Fountain County Neighbor about the event.
Harrison said the event started 35 years ago with former Attica resident Nancy Fisher and it’s been a tradition that has continued ever since.
Kovar said it started as a garden show that eventually transformed into a garden tour and walk.
He said they started inviting artists to perform during the tour around the year 2000.
Kovar said the tour as evolved over the years to include a variety of features including featuring interior spaces and programs over the years.
He said this year’s programs will include flower arranging and vegetable and organic gardening.
Kovar said the event was initially focused just in Attica but they eventually opened it up to the whole county.
He said they would alternate between centering the event in Attica and Covington from year-to-year.
In recent years, Harrison said the celebration has been centered in Attica.
This year will feature gardens around the Attica and Williamsport area.
“We’ve just wanted to highlight some of our special gardens and historic properties in the area,” she said.
Typically, Harrison said, they have anywhere from five to eight places of interest during the tour. This year will feature seven places to visit.
Some of the properties included on the tour include the Fountain County Landmarks group’s headquarters, the Old Attica Library.
“We have maintained it and preserved it over the years,” Harrison said. “That’s where we host meetings for our group and others groups around the area.”
Harrison said participants will take a self-guided tour of the properties featured in this years “Day of Gardens & Art.”
She said the homeowners of each property and volunteers will be present at locations along the tour to guide visitors around the grounds.
There will be several Attica gardens featured on the tour, some that have been included in years past.
“The unique thing about these gardens is they change and evolve over the years,” Harrison said. “I think it’s great for people to come back and see the changes.”
Outside of Attica, she said they will be featuring three Warren County gardens: one in Williamsport and two in the country.
“It’s just a great peaceful day to tour the area,” she said.
“A Day of Gardens & Art” has always brought people in from outside the area.
“We have a lot of tour-goers who come here from out of town,” Harrison said. “There are more city people who come here and I think it’s great that they’re able to travel the rural roads and see the landscape.”
“We try to invite people to come into the community to showcase the community,” Kovar said.
He said the events creates a lot of community pride.
“It create a lot of community pride and I think it brings people from outside of the community in and they’re able to view what a great little community Attica is here in Fountain County,” he said.
Kovar said the event draws people from places like Indianapolis, Decatur and Champaign.
Harrison and Kovar said the event promotes local restaurants and businesses and they benefit from the visitors coming into the area.
Kovar added that it also gives visitors the chance to enjoy the architecture around the community.
Harrison said a unique aspect of this year’s tour is Cottrell Village.
She said Cottrell Village was part of an inspiration to start the tour in the 1980’s.
Harrison said the longtime owner of the village, John Cottrell, passed away in 2021, and the village is now owned by Indiana Landmarks and there will be some changes there.
“This will be the last time you’ll be able to see the interior of the village as we’ve always known it,” she said.
Harrison and Kovar discussed the history of Cottrell Village.
She said John Cottrell was from Attica and later became an internationally renown interior designer, but always kept his roots in Attica. His mother lived in Attica and he always came back to visit her and his friends.
“He loved Attica,” Harrison said. “And he loved historic properties and preservation.”
She said he started by restoring the Old Church in the late 1980’s and from there acquired the rest of the buildings in what is now known as Cottrell Village and restored them.
Kovar said the Fountain County Landmarks group was founded by people who were familiar and friendly with John Cottrell and when Cottrell started the restore of these buildings, the people in the area got on board.
Harrison said the buildings present a look at life might have been like in the 1850’s in Attica.
The village features gardens, two homes, a barn, an outhouse and a smokehouse.
“So you feel like you step back in time and into a piece of New England when you step foot on that property,” she said.
“There are plenty of things to see in that little compound of things,” Kovar said.
He said there is quite a bit of interest about Cottrell Village from visitors.
“They’ve been really nicely restored and they’ve been furnished really well,” Kovar said.
He said several of the buildings in Cottrell Village have been featured in Architectural Digest.
Kovar said the furnishings in them are incredible and unique.
Cottrell won several preservation awards through Indiana Landmarks for his work on the property.
“He maintained it meticulously over the years,” she said.
Harrison said Cottrell donated the property to Indiana Landmarks in this will, so they have been to organize the repairs it needed.
“It’s just a special piece of property,” she said.
Harrison said the plan, at this point, is for the church to remain with Fountain County Landmarks and Indiana Landmarks while the rest of the village may go on the market for sale in the next several months.
Harrison said the Old Church will also be open during the event.
Harrison said Bossaer Farms Bakery will be serving sack lunches during the day.
Musicians will be performing at the Old Church during the day. The schedule for these performances is as follows: Piano Stylings by Dusty Marlatt from 9-11 a.m.; Musical Reflections by Nancy Wagner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; the Shalom Project Jazz Trio (‘LA’ Williams, Dave Clark and Kevin Jrumz) from 1-3 p.m. and end your day with the gentle soothing music of the harp featuring Olivia Overpeck from 3-4:30 p.m.
Harrison also briefly touched on Fountain County Landmark’s work in the area.
She said the group offers memberships and the fees from these membership help support the preservation of the Old Church and the Old Library. Harrison said the group seeks to protect spaces of historic significance in Fountain County.
Kovar said Fountain County Landmarks was founded in 1987 as a preservation group for Attica and the county around it.
Even though the group is based in Attica, he said they have taken on many projects around Fountain County through the years such as spearheading the funding for the restoration of the murals in the courthouses and spearheading funding for downtown beautification in Attica.
To learn more about Fountain County Landmarks, visit https://fountaincountylandmarks.org.