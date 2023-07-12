The Fountain County Fair will have some new activities and features this year.
Purdue Extension’s Fountain County Director Adam Tyler recently spoke with The Neighbor about what’s planned for this year’s fair, which starts Friday. For a full list of events, check out our story on page 1.
Tyler said some of the big events for this year are, of course, the Queen Contest Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as the car show from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and the Jonah Fish Fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday will be a great day for kids activities with the Little Miss and Mr. Contest at 1 p.m., the Baby Contest at 2:30 p.m. and the Attica FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull for ages 4-9 at 4 p.m.
Tyler said Sunday’s festivities will also include a Cornhole Tournament at 4 p.m. and something new for this year.
He said the Extension Homemakers will present a Spaghetti Supper from 4:30-7 p.m.
The big event of Sunday evening will be the Battle of the Barns at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s always a big event that everybody likes to see,” Tyler said. “The kids get to have a lot of fun that night on Sunday evening this year.”
Tyler also highlighted the delicious food offerings that will be available throughout the fair: Monday’s Beef Supper will be from 5-8 p.m.; Tuesday’s South Fountain Pioneers Scholarship Supper will be from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday will feature a Food Truck Night from 5-8 p.m.
Another new feature of this year’s fair is theme nights.
“We’re really excited about this,” he said. “We’ve got three nights where we’re going to be doing theme nights in the commercial buildings.”
Tyler said Monday night’s theme will be the “Financial Health of Fountain County.”
“Different healthcare organizations, chiropractors, vets, banks, realtors, financial advisors, insurances agents will be there with booths set up,” he said.
Tuesday’s theme will be “Get Involved Fountain County.”
“Where different sports teams, church groups, libraries, leadership groups, fitness, dance, scout groups, can come in and have booths set up to share their message to the county,” he said.
Wednesday’s theme will be “Fountain County Made and Raised.”
“That evening in the commercial building we’ll have a farmer’s market, craft fair, boutiques and food trucks,” he said. “So those are some of the special things that are going to be going on above and beyond our regular fair.”
Tyler also discussed another new feature fair visitors will be able to enjoy this year.
He said fair organizers recently completed the new combine playground at the fairgrounds.
“It’s unique,” Tyler said. “We had two old combines donated and they turned them into [playground equipment]. They built slides out of them. Kids can get in the cabs and play. We have a swing set there. We have a really nice family area where, if you’re there at the fair and enjoying the fair, you have a place where families can get some food, sit and relax and just kind of let the kids play. That’s something that’s really exciting and we’re looking forward to people in the county and our community seeing this new opportunity they have to spend time with family out there at the fair.”
The Fountain County Fair is a chance for 4-H members to showcase their hard work.
A host of different livestock shows and exhibits will take place throughout fair week, starting Friday. Visit the Fountain County 4-H Fair Facebook page for more details on events and activities.
Tyler estimated there are upwards of almost 400 4-H members in Fountain County.
Asked to discuss some of the work that 4-H members put into preparing for the fair, Tyler said it depends on the projects they are working on with some working on “static” projects which are put on display and other working with livestock for their projects, but every project still requires a lot of work and commitment from them.
“But really every kid that does that, you know, they have meetings they have to attend, they have to keep records, they have to put that time and effort and work into completing whatever the project may be, whether it’s a poster, building a Lego set, cakes, foods, doing rocketry,” he said. “And for the livestock, those kids have to put a lot of time and effort into them, feeding and working their animal and spending a lot of time getting that animal acclimated and able to be handled and worked in the arena. Every one of our kids who do 4-H, they put a lot of effort and hard work into each and everything they do.”
Tyler said he hopes everyone has the chance to come out to the fair this year to get a chance to enjoy what they have to offer.
“We just hope everybody comes out,” he said.