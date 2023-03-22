FFA members across the country celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 18-25.
Fountain Central High School FFA Chapter members presented a variety of activities to celebrate FFA Week.
Chapter President Jaylin Payne outlined some of the activities the chapter presented this year.
He said they presented several dress up days for students at Fountain Central High School including Camo Day and Western Day.
Payne said chapter members also played FFA Bingo with fifth grade students during the week to help teach them about FFA.
They presented a game night where they offered a variety of fun activities including basketball and cornhole.
Payne said Friday was Drive Your Tractor to School Day when any students who had a tractor could drive it to school.
Beyond National FFA Week, it’s been a busy year for the Fountain Central FFA Chapter.
Around harvest time in the fall, chapter members presented a Feed the Farmers event where they made a supper for the farmers in the field. Members delivered a sack lunch of chili and peanut butter sandwiches to the farmers in their fields.
Members also presented a canned food drive around Christmas time.
Partnering with the Spanish Club at Fountain Central, the FFA Chapter helped collected more than 1,500 pounds of food during the canned food drive. The items were donated to the Church of God in Veedersburg.
Fountain Central FFA Advisor Adam Miller said service projects like these are good ways to show students how to give back to the community and community service hours are a vital part of earning their FFA state degrees.
“They get that pride of helping out and giving back to the community,” he said.
They’ve competed in numerous competitions during the year and seen much success.
Payne said they competed in the state soils competition last fall and finished in the top half of the competitors in state.
He said they placed fourth in state in their crops contest, their welding team placed first in state and placed first in district in their parliamentary procedure contest in the winter.
Most recently, Payne said they placed first in creed speaking, first in Quizbowl, second place in an ag mechanics demonstration, second place in a horticulture demonstration, second place in a plant and soil science demonstration and third place in ag sales project.
The chapter had recently competed in a dairy contest and had place third and had one top five member from the team during the competition.
Payne said the chapter is fairly new to dairy competitions, this only being their second year competing, so it felt good to place so well.
Miller said the chapter has 20 members this year. The Fountain Central FFA Chapter officers for this year are: President Jaylin Payne, Treasurer Kameran Krug, Student Advisor Waylon Frazee, Reporter Anthony Lopez, Vice President Eli Davis and Secretary Kacey Kirkpatrick.
“We do all this stuff with just 20 kids,” he said. “We’re a pretty successful chapter for being as small as we are.”
Miller said that this year has gone well for the chapter and it’s members.
“The thing you really like to see is kids getting out of their comfort zone and kids pushing themselves to do things they wouldn’t normally do,” he said. “Like last night, I had a kid in the prepared public speaking contest that’s a shy, quiet kid and he pushed himself, he wanted to get out of his comfort zone, and he wanted to try and be better at public speaking. When you see kids that want to push themselves and want to be better as an ag teacher you can’t really ask for more than that.”