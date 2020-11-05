Pandemic Precautions Begin Monday, November 9th
In October Fountain & Warren County moved into a new stage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The rate of infections increased significantly, from among the lowest in the state to among the highest. The virus has spread into our schools, our nursing homes, and our businesses. Local and regional medical systems and public health resources are strained. The pandemic will worsen over the coming months. Now is the time for action.
Many in our area have not yet been directly impacted by the virus, while others have contracted the virus and done well. Some of our neighbors bravely suffer the consequences of this pandemic. We must all respond together.
The past months have been challenging, but the winter months will be even more difficult. The “pandemic fatigue” we feel is real, but so is the virus. Our actions now will determine our success or failure moving forward.
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department is asking EVERY resident to commit to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are in this with you. The debates and division on this issue must be replaced with vocal support and continued discussion. Individual rights and responsibility remain important, but these values are not enough in our fight against this virus. It is our collective action and our inactions that will determine our success.
It is not about you or me, it is about us and we.
We are many, and we are one.
We do not know everything about the virus, but we do know what works to slow the spread. We also know that a vaccine and better treatment options are coming, but many of these are months away from being available to all of us.
Starting Monday, November 9th we ask EVERYONE to commit to three weeks of bi-county Pandemic Precautions. These are listed in detail below. This pandemic and your duty will not be over in three weeks, but we will be closer to the end. The goal of this effort is to show what we can do when we work together.
Pandemic Precautions
Masking is required in all indoor public areas.
Social gatherings are limited to less than 25 individuals.
Schools and churches are encouraged to work with the health department to determine the safest way to maintain in-person services.
Restaurants and bars should not exceed 50% capacity, and must adhere to strict safety precautions. Curbside pick-up is encouraged.
All businesses should require masking, enforce social distancing, and employ virus screening measures for employees and visitors.
Visitation in congregate care, jails, and hospitals should be restricted.
Any ongoing K-12 extracurricular activities, such as sports and music events, should be limited to participants, coaches and support staff only.
Senior centers should be closed, and vulnerable populations should stay home.
All should seek to safely support those impacted by isolation.
Please contact FW Health for support: (765) 762-3035, FWHealth.org
These guidelines will be interpreted differently by each one of us. We encourage you to focus on their intent rather than try to find ways around them. The Fountain & Warren County Health Department remains committed to Prevent, Promote, and Protect, but our limited workforce must focus on testing, contact tracing, and other efforts that are essential in the pandemic response.
We ask the public to support one another in following these guidelines. It is likely these precautions will be necessary through March of 2021.
DO NOT FORGET the COVID Basics that remain important to our success. These are highlighted below:
COVID-19 Basics
MASKING – Wear a mask at all times if you are in an indoor public space. Masking is also advised when around others in an indoor private space, or when attending outdoor events where social distancing is not guaranteed.
AVOID CROWDS – Avoid crowded places. This includes both indoor and outdoor settings.
AVOID RECREATIONAL, HIGH-RISK ACTIVITIES – Limit activities to necessary or emergency ones only. This includes work, school, and business. For tips on safe recreational activities and travel go to FWHealth.org.
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE – If you must go into an indoor public space, maintain at least 6 feet away from others.
STAY HOME IF YOU ARE SICK – Even if you are only mildly ill, stay home.
WASH or SANITIZE – Keep your hands well and frequently cleaned.
FOLLOW QUARANTINE AND ISOLATION GUIDELINES – Isolation is for those feeling sick, and is at least 10 days from onset of symptoms. Quarantine is for those exposed to COVID-19, and is at least 14 days from last exposure. While on quarantine or isolation you should stay in your home and minimize all outside contact.
Some may doubt these steps are needed or will make a difference. We ask for your consideration and compliance. Consider this your path to a safer Thanksgiving and Christmas with family.
If you need a “Reason Why”, we encourage you to think about your motivation in this pandemic response. We would love to highlight your perspective as part of our “100’s of Reasons Why” campaign to launch next month. Please submit your own “Reason Why” to the FWHealth Facebook page or by email at FWHealthCOVIDQuestions@gmail.com. All submissions will be entered into a drawing for commemorative COVID-19 memorabilia to be conducted just in time for Christmas!
Remember: All residents of Fountain & Warren County should get tested for COVID-19 if you are sick or have concerns about having been exposed to COVID-19. TESTING is available at the Fountain & Warren County Health Department by appointment only. To request testing, please go to FWHealth.org, or call (765) 762-3035.