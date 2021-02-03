The owner of the old Westlawn school building and a prospective buyer, have requested a public hearing Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. before the Paxton planning commission on the possible rezoning of the building from single family to multi-family use. Skip Fouts of suburban Chicago has owned the building for more than 25 years. He said he will not attend the meeting but that Richard Miller will. Fouts said Miller would like to turn the building into several apartments.
A website called Old Houses under $50,000 showcases the Westlawn building with exterior and interior photos. Located at 465 W. Orleans it is across the street from a park. In its current condition it is not livable and needs a complete rehabilitation.
Fouts is listing the property for sale on Zillow for $42,500. Paxton Foundation President Royce Baier said that the interior in unbelievably good shape for a building not heated in years. He and Fouts could not come to a sales agreement some months ago.