Rick Vaughn, PBL custodian, has been named staff member of the month for January at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Mr. Vaughn was nominated for the award by several students. Sophomores Jeremiah Ager, Ty Graham, and Chase Ratcliff nominated him along with re-nominations for him from Madesyn Dodge and Macee Johnson.
Mr. Vaughn has been described as friendly and caring by several students. Chase Ratcliff stated that “Mr. Vaughn works hard to clean our building. He is the GOAT!” Jeremiah Ager said “Mr. Vaughn should win because he always says Hi to me in the hallway. I also think he deserves more credit because he cleans the school every day.” Ty Graham shared this, “He is a legend and reminds me of Alfred from the Batman movies.”
Madisyn nominated Mr. Vaughn in October and re-nominated him in January. She thinks he deserves it because he works really, really hard to keep our school clean and safe. In the halls or in the classroom he is always kind to everyone. He hands out compliments like cake at a party. He is so nice to all of the students. I think he knows everyone by name in the school. He pays attention and cares about each and every one of us daily. For a man who has to do all the dirty, gross work in our school – he is very underappreciated. Many kids feel loved by Rick and feel like they have a purpose when they speak to him. He is the greatest, most respectful man you will ever meet and he deserves to win this award.”
Macee Jensen stated in her nomination, “I think Rick does an amazing job working at the school. Not only does he always show his best attitude with the students and staff members by constantly joking with them, talking to them, waving to them in the halls, but always has a good attitude about his job and the people around him. He works incredibly hard to keep our school clean and taken care of which is extremely difficult considering there are so many disrespectful kids who take advantage of the fact that all of their messes will be cleaned up after them. Even on bad days, he always is making sure other people are doing well and genuinely shows his concern and care for those around him.”
The staff member of the month award was presented by Principal Travis Duley. The award recognizes PBL High School staff members who play an important role in the lives of young adults, families, and society. This award was established to recognize outstanding people for their dedication, professionalism, and work. Nominations are submitted by PBL High School students. The other staff members that were nominated for January Staff Member of the Month are Mr. Blacker, Mr. Hess, Ms. Ellis, Mrs. Pickens, Mrs. Duley, Coach Stalowy, Mrs. Wyatt, Mr. Schonauer, Mr. Waugh, and Mrs. Schumann. Congratulations to all of these teachers on being nominated and thank you for all of your hard work! Great job Mr. Vaughn! Keep up the excellent work!