The Ford County Collector's office has announced the 2020 Real Estate Tax Bills payable 2021 were mailed on May 28, 2021. Due dates will be July 2, 2021 for the first installment and Sept. 10, 2021 for the second. The tax bills this year will be light green.
Taxes may be paid by mail, at any local Ford Co. bank, in the Treasurer's office at the Courthouse Monday thru Friday 8:30 to 4:30, in the drop box located in front of the Courthouse or online at govtechtaxpro.com
If you do not receive a tax bill by June 11th, please call the Treasurer's office (379-9465) to verify your address.