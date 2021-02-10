GIBSON CITY ─ Describing their hometown and writing about how that place makes them feel and why they love it so much, local second-graders at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School penned short original essays about Gibson City.
That was the February activity for the town’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration.
Following are some of those essays:
2C
I love about Gibson is when there’s 2 schools and when there’s 2 parks and I like when it’s safe.
Landon B.
What I love about Gibson City is I like the elementary school. I also love the houses and the middle school and the high school. It is the best city ever. I love this city so much. It is the best city I could ask for.
Braelyn B.
This is what I love about Gibson City. I love the schools. They have some of the best teachers and the kids are nice. They don’t bully other kids. Also the stuff that they have is very nice quality. I just love Gibson City. I think it is lovely.
Avelynn C.
I love about Gibson City it is a safe place for people and pets. We have safe school, a safe home, a safe library.
Raegan
Gibson City. I feel very safe in this town. The houses are very nice. There are very nice people. The schools here are the best. The teachers are nice and good teachers.
Landon D.
I love Gibson City because I love the park. It has slides, swings, they have lots of things on the parks and I love the houses. I love looking at the houses. They are so pretty and it makes me happy when I look at the houses.
Kylie E.
I love Gibson City because the schools, parks, and homes. People have good homes and make good money. People go to good schools. Some are doing home schooling at home.
Brayden H.
I love Gibson City because I like how it is safe of earthquakes, tsunamis, and tornadoes. I like Gibson’s elementary school because it is big and it is a good thing.
Gavin L.
I love Gibson City because I was born in where. Gibson is a safe place to live. Gibson has a rare amount of tornadoes.
Avery
I love about Gibson City is it is safe. There is a good DG, the library, County Market, WGCY. Gibson City is a safe place. The football field is safe. The school is safe. The whole city is safe. I just love Gibson City and the park, North Park and South Park.
Irelynn M.
I love Gibson City because it is really safe and the parks too. I love the library. I love the schools. I love the fishing pond.
Camden N.
I love all of the things. I love my life. I love my sister and my mom and dad and my teacher. I love everyone.
Aja B.
I love Gibson City because it is a really safe place. We have the best schools on the planet. We have the best restaurants. I like McDonald’s, Subway, and Dairy Queen. The parks are the best. Even though I don’t live in Gibson City I still love it. We have the best places, firefighters, and doctors. We also have County Market, Stock and Field, Casey’s, and the library. Gibson City is the best!
Aaron V.
2B
These are some things I like about Gibson City. First, you have pools you can go swimming on hot days. Second, you have restaurants on hungry days. Last, you have good kind schools and teachers when you want to learn.
Thank you people that help Gibson City.
Rosanna R.
There are many things I like about Gibson City. The first thing I like is the hospital. The second thing I like is the pools. The third thing I like is family and friends. The fourth thing I like is restaurants.
Hareer
Giant Christmas tree. Christmas, a train, and parade. Hospital, drive-in theater Harvest Moon, restaurant - German. Parks, pool, family, and good friends.
Ethan
What I like most about Gibson City is the bright Christmas tree. It lights up like a shooting star. When you drive by it is like a kind person.
Case J.
What I like about Gibson City is that so far I like GCMS Elementary School. I also like the restaurants that are in Gibson City.
Diezel
I really like these places at Gibson. GCMS Elementary School, Harvest Moon, Gibson Hospital, Country Kettle, Debbie’s Gift & More, and my family.
As
My favorite thing about Gibson City is the parks, the drive-in theater, schools, friends and family.
Liam
Things I like about Gibson City. I like the pool because it helps me cool off in the summer. I also like the Christmas tree in City Hall because it helps me feel better about Christmas.
Judd B.
I learn most about Gibson City are good schools, teacher and following the rules. Good hospital and good jobs. Kind friendship and making new friends. Having good family. Giant Christmas tree in the middle of town!
Olivia B.
What I like about Gibson City. Friendly folks at are nice like candy. What else? Is the Harvest Moon that you can watch movies there at Halloween. We have some good parks too. And some pretty good pools. And I love my family like the world. And what my family does some times is our dishes at our house.
Wes M.
My favorite part of Gibson City is North Park. It has slides, zip lines, monkey bars, and a seesaw. It so fun. Have you been there? What’s your favorite part? Mine’s the zip line.
Declan
My favorite thing about Gibson City is responsibilities. I’m a poet and foster parent. I also sew. Here is part of my poem: “Sisters Soon. Hello little one out there homeless. We are preparing for you. I will loom. We’ll finish at noon, because we will be sisters soon.” That’s why I like Gibson City.
Caitlin