Lakeview College of Nursing recognized students who recently received their academic degrees. Area students who achieved this include the following:
- Abby Sellek, of Paxton, graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree. Sellek attended the College's Danville location. Sellek received the College's prestigious Charline Grygiel award. This award is given to the graduate from each campus who stands out as a leader and most exemplifies the values of Lakeview College of Nursing: adaptability, caring, excellence, integrity, and service. She is a 2015 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton, IL and a 2019 graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. She is the daughter of Jeff and Elizabeth Sellek of Paxton, IL.
- Molly Streff, of Paxton, graduated Cum Laude and earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree. Streff attended the College's Danville location. She is a 2014 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton, IL and a 2017 graduate of Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, IL. She is the daughter of Stefany Early of Rantoul, IL and Kim Streff of Paxton, IL.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.