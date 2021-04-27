The McKendree University School of Business has presented Jacob Stevenson, of Ludlow, with its Award of Excellence in 2021.
The award recognizes students' academic achievement in the study of accounting, business administration, economics and finance, entrepreneurship, human resource management, management, marketing, or sport management. Stevenson is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Founded in 1828, McKendree University's historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a center in Radcliff, Ky., and offers degree programs online and at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. It is a "College of Distinction," a "Military College of Distinction" and one of U.S. News' "Best Regional Universities," "Best Value Schools" and "Best Colleges for Veterans" in the Midwest.