Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School was well-represented at the recent IHSA state track meet in Charleston with several team members competing and placing at the event.
PBL’s Brett Giese qualified for state with second place finish at sectionals in the high jump with a 6-31/2. Giese would go on to place fourth in the Class 2A high jump competition at the state finals with a 6-23/4.
PBL’s Ryder James qualified for state in the 1,600 meter run with a 4:29.55 and a 12th place finish at sectionals. James placed eighth at state with a 4:22.50.
James also qualified for state in the 3,200 meter run by placing ninth at sectionals with a 9:48.43. He placed fourth at state with a 9:25.90.
PBL’s Keagan Busboom and Liam McMullen qualified to compete in the Class 2A state finals by placing 15th with a 2:03.17 and 20th with a 2:06.45 at sectionals.
Busboom placed 15th at state with a 2:02.60, while McMullin finished 23rd with a 2:47.92.
PBL placed 21st in team competition with 14 points.