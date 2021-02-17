The PBL Panthers boys and girls basketball teams each picked up wins at home recently.
The girls team faced off with Monticello on Feb. 13 and grabbed a 69-37 win.
Hannah Schwarz‘s 14 points topped a quartet of Panthers who are currently sitting at a 3-0 record on the season. Baylee Cosgrove followed closely behind with 13 points of her own alsonside Lorena Arnett with 13 as well. Emily Robidoux also contributed 10 points.
On the boy’s side, the team beat out Momence with a narrow 54-51 victory.
Leading the Panthers at the rim was Kailin Gerdes with 18 points while Brett Giese picked up 14. Also contributing was Keegan Busboom with nine points, Jarred Gronsky and Brandon Knight with six points apiece and Garrett Sanders with four points.
The PBL girl’s basketball team will next face off with Iroquois West in Gilman on Feb. 18, while the boy’s team will hose Iroquois West on the 19.