CISSNA PARK—Five days of matches, 25 games and it was all over in a flash Saturday. The championship pool consisted of Milford, Cissna Park and GCMS. Milford and Cissna Park met in the first match during championship play.
The first game of championship play was tightly contested. Cissna Park played hard but could not keep with Milford who looked to be playing their best volleyball of the tournament. The Bearcats had an answer every time the Timberwolves attempted to cut the deficit. The first game ended with the Bearcats on top[ 25-19.
The second game remained close going back forth. The Timberwolves took the lead 5-4 on a service ace by Emma Morrical. A service error on the next play tied the score at five. The Bearcats took it from there. Hunter Mowrey served the next five points pushing the Milford lead to 10-5. Two reception errors allowed Cissna Park to pull within three points. The Bearcats got the ball back and rattled off another five points. The Timberwolves would not get any closer and the Bearcats cruised to a win 25-19
The second match again featured the Bearcats, this time their opponent would be GCMS. The match was never close. Milford led wall to wall. The Bearcat attack was was overwhelming. GCMS was unable to get things going on offense. Milford won the match in straight sets, 25-15 and 25-8. Back to back straight set wins gave the championship to the Bearcats. The third and final match of the championship pool would have no bearing on the outcome.
All Tournament honors were awarded to Emma Morrical and Mikayla Knake from Cissna Park, Jacqueline Allaway and Lillee Nugent from Bishop McNamara, Caley Mowrey, Emma Marshino and Hunter Mowrey from Milford, Sydney McTaggart and Elena Newell from Watseka, Katie Landers from Fisher, Madison McCreary and Kira Fuoss from GCMS.