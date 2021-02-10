The GCMS boy’s basketball team suffered a pair of losses late last week to kick off their season.
The first loss came at the hands of the Tri-Valley Vikings, falling by 10 points with a score of 50-40.
Seth Barnes finished with a total of 17-points for GCMS during the game against Tri-Valley while Awstace Grauer ended his game off with 10-points. Ethan Girard contributed five points of his own while Alex Minion picked up two.
The team then saw Flanagan-Cornell in their home opener, where they once again fell this time with a score of 51-47.
Barnes once again led for at the rim for GCMS, ending his night with a total of 12-points. Alex Minion followed, contributing 10-points while Ty Cribbett earned nine. Also contributing at the rim were Ty Harden with six-points and Austin Elliott with four.