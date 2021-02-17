The GCMS Falcons girl’s basketball team suffered a pair of losses on Feb. 11 and 13.
The team hosted Eureka on Feb. 11, where they fell to the Hornets 54-18.
Leading GCMS at the rim was Olivia Hawthorne with eight points total. Savannah Shumate followed with five points of her own while Ava Kurtenbach had three and Kadyn Barnes with two.
The girls then moved on to face off with Fieldcrest on Feb. 13 on the road, where they suffered a 50-18 defeat.
The losses puts the team at a 1-4 record on the season. The team will move on to play El Paso-Gridley on Feb. 22 at home at 7:15 p.m.