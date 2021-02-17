The GCMS Falcons boys basketball team was defeated on Feb. 12 when they hosted the Eureka Hornets. The final score was 71-27.
The game was the team’s fourth consecutive loss on the season, also falling to the likes of Flanagan-Cornell, Lexington and Tai-Valley. GCMS has been missing five of their upperclassmen since the start of the season.
Seth Barnes led the Falcons in total points, grabbing 13 while teammate Alex Minion finished his night off with eight points. Ty Harden, Awstace Grauer and Ethan Garard each contributed two points.
The GCMS Falcons boys basketball team will look to take on El Paso-Gridley on Feb. 23 at home.