Paxton—The Ford County Record added a new member of staff this week. Jeremy Orr will be tasked with covering sports and other community events for the paper. Orr covered sports in northeast Indiana prior to coming to Illinois. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for bringing those stories that you can’t get on the nightly news shows. “Small town newspapers are the backbones of little communities all over the country. They are interwoven into the fabric of the towns and cities they represent and it is honor to have the opportunity to share their stories.”
Orr spent nearly a decade writing for a Christian Blog that focused on issues relevent to men’s ministry. One of his articles was published by a national men’s ministry organization, ‘Man Up God’s Way. Since that time Orr has covered hundreds of games including division one basketball and football. He particularly loves high school sports. “There is nothing like watching a kid do things that they weren’t aware that they were capable of. It is even more rewarding when you are able to write about their triumph or capture the moment in a photograph.”
Orr spent his formative years in Columbia City, Indiana. He graduated from Columbia City High School and attended Olivet Nazarene University. He spent nearly 20 years in the insurance industry before moving over to journalism in 2019. When Orr is not at the paper he can be found spending time with his family. They are active in scouting and their church. He resides in Tolono with his wife Marji and their four children Teagan (13), Andrew (13), Deklin (6) and Makena (3).