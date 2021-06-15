DECATUR — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman qualified for the Class 1A boys’ state track and field meet in three events on Friday at the 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional held at Millikin University, while teammates Aidan Laughery and Awstace Grauer will represent the Falcons in two events next week at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Chatman won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.26 seconds, placed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.26 and ran as part of the 400 relay team that finished second in 44.09. Grauer, Zander Wier and Laughery joined up with Chatman in that relay.
Laughery took home a sectional title by sprinting to a win in the 100, clocking in at 10.85. Grauer will also compete in Charleston in the 400 after finishing second in 51.52 as the Falcons placed fourth at the 14-team meet with 57 points.
Blue Ridge’s Cole Premble will also compete in Charleston next week after placing second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11 3/4 inches.