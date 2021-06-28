We can officially close the page on the 2020-21 high school sports season, with the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meets happening Thursday through Saturday in downtown Springfield.
Of course, that means there are still some postseason honors to wrap up. The latest come from the Illinois Softball Coaches Association and Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, each of which released all-state teams earlier this week.
Numerous area softball players made the all-state cut, though the only local first-team selection was Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Makenzie Brown. She’ll continue playing softball at Tulsa and the standout pitcher, who also had a productive season at the plate, helped the Knights to a Class 1A fourth-place finish earlier this month.
Cracking the all-state softball second team in Class 1A were Arcola junior KayLee Hohlbauch, ALAH sophomores Alisha Frederick and Charley Condill and LeRoy senior Tiffany Bargmann.
The Panthers also added senior Danielle Bogle on the 1A third team.
The 2A second team was chock full of area talent: Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior and DePaul softball signee Baylee Cosgrove, St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Shayne Immke, Tuscola senior and Eastern Illinois softball signee Kaitlyn Reifsteck and fellow Warriors senior Kendyl Ring, Unity juniors Taylor Henry, Maddie Reed and Grace Renfrow and Westville freshman pitching standout Abby Sabalaskey.
Rockets senior Taylor Joop and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Lindsey Heinz wound up on the 2A third team.
Henry, Reed, Renfrow and Joop were instrumental to Unity securing fourth place in the 2A state tournament earlier this month, as well, as the Rockets brought their first state trophy back to Tolono to conclude a historic season.
Representing the area on the 3A second team were Mahomet-Seymour senior/Southeast Missouri State softball signee Aubrie Shore and Bulldogs junior Karley Yergler.
The IHSBCA released only all-state first teams for the IHSA’s four classes, but four local baseball players made the cut.
LeRoy senior Logan Petersen, who will play in college at Illinois Wesleyan University, was placed on the 1A first team. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Crayton Burnett and SJ-O junior Tyler Altenbaumer — the former a future Illinois baseball pitcher — made it onto the 2A first team.
And Champaign Central junior Jake Munroe carved out a spot on the 3A first team.
