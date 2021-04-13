Aaron Slack, PBL agriculture teacher, has been named staff member of the month for March at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Mr. Slack was nominated for the award by Austin Elam, Connor Atkins, and Rebecca Lackey.Mr. Slack has been described as thoughtful, caring, and very chill. Students love that he is so caring about how students are doing and is very supportive.
Austin stated on his nomination that, “Mr. Slack is a great teacher because of his great personality and character. I appreciate everything he does to teach us every day and for everything he does in FFA. And lastly he is the best teacher because he can put up with me!”
Connor Atkins shared that, “Mr. Slack likes to joke and makes class fun. He is very nice and respectful to his students.”
Also, Rebecca Lackey said, “I believe Mr. Slack deserves this award because he meets all of the criteria. He does excellent in his job and teaches me more than any other class. He motivates me to stay in class when I didn’t want to and I did really well. He is a leader because when I was down, he helped me. He does community service with FFA. He always comes up with some creative way to teach that day for us. He also communicates with us. He fits all the criteria and is one of the best teachers I have had.”
The staff member of the month award was presented by Principal Travis Duley. The award recognizes PBL High School staff members who play an important role in the lives of young adults, families, and society. This award was established to recognize outstanding people for their dedication, professionalism, and work. Nominations are submitted by PBL High School students. The other staff members that were nominated for March Staff Member of the Month are Mr. Blacker, Mr. Duley, Ms. Merill, Mrs. Allen, Mr. Hess, and Mr. Ward. Congratulations to all of these teachers on being nominated and thank you for all of your hard work! Great job Mrs. Smith! Keep up the great work!