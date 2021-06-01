Sibley Area’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place in downtown Sibley on Sunday, July 4.
This year’s theme, "SIBLEY AREA’S CELEBRATION OF HOME TOWN HEROES," was submitted by Hala Dornbusch, a fifth grader at GCMS Elementary School.
Activities will begin at 7 am with breakfast served at the lake. The annual Fishing Derby for youth will begin at 8:30 at the Sibley Lake.
Parade registration will be held from 10am-11am at the corner of Sciota and Ohio Streets in downtown Sibley. The parade will begin at 11:30 am.
Parade royalty for 2021 is Prince Brandon Mueller, son of Jay and Jolene Mueller of Sibley and Princess Haley Wahl, daughter of Steve Wahl of Sibley and Lisa Wahl of Gibson City. Both will be seniors at GCMS High School.
Afternoon activities include old fashioned children’s games, Archery Tag, Darts, Foam Machine Party, Bingo, Golf on the Lake, Face painting, Inflatables and Monticello Model Master with a Model Airplane and Boat Show. A complete list of events and times can be found on Sibley 4th of July Facebook page.
Evening entertainment featuring The Sophie Hafer Band will begin at the lake at 6:30 pm.
The fireworks will start at dusk at the Sibley Lake.
Community organizations will be providing a variety of food items throughout the day. The food will be served at the Sibley Lake Pavilion.
Monetary donations to help sponsor these events can be sent to Sibley Area Fourth of July , PO Box 123, Sibley, IL 61773.