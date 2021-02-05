The PBL Education Foundation wishes to announce again this year the availability of the Virginia Graham Scholarship to PBL seniors. Graham’s family established the Virginia Graham Scholarship in 2004 in memory of her and her love of children. Virginia devoted her life to her family and to teaching. She taught fourth grade at Clara Peterson school for over 20 years. After her retirement, she continued to work with children as a volunteer and substitute teacher.
This one-time $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a PBL graduating high school senior who intends to pursue a degree in education or child development. An applicant must be ranked in the top 50% of his or her graduating class and must plan to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or trade/vocational school.
The recipient is selected on the basis of three weighted criteria: academic achievement; participation and leadership in community, school, and the work place; and a written essay.
Applications for 2021 are available in the high school guidance office and through pblunit.com. They need to be postmarked no later than March 1, 2021 and must be mailed in a 9x12 envelope directly to the following address: PBL Education Foundation, Virginia Graham Scholarship, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957. Any application postmarked later than March 1 will be considered ineligible. The PBL Education Foundation Scholarship Committee will evaluate finalist applications and select the winner.