John Schneider (Bo Duke from “The Dukes of Hazard”) will perform Friday, May 14, at Harvest Moon Theater, Gibson City, to raise funds for Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.
Schneider will also show his latest movie, “Stand On It,” a tribute film to “Smokey and the Bandit.”
There will be a VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by the concert and movie at 9 p.m.
Schneider, along with his Stars N’ Bars Band, will perform his classics and latest hit songs. Other performances include Cody McCarver from Confederate Railroad and Keith Burns from Tick Pony.
Shriner’s Hospitals for Children has treated more than 1.3 million children from more than 180 countries. Shriner’s provides specialized care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, cleft lip and palate and spinal cord injury conditions. The hospitals help regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
Visit harvestmoondrivein.com for more information or to purchase tickets.