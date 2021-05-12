Paxton Buckley Loda High School senior, Reese San Diego, has been named the PBL HS 2021 Artist of the Year. Reese is the daughter of Anthony San Diego and Lynne Westerhout of Loda.
When asked about her favorite material to work with Reese stated “I’ve recently grown fond of digital art! The possibilities for colors, textures, brushes, tools, etc. are endless. It’s also pretty convenient to have an undo button!” This also leads into the work she is currently most proud of titled “Hot Pot”. (see photo) When asked about this specific work Reese stated “Overall I’m just really happy with the way it turned out and it has a lot of sentimental meaning behind it. It depicts Chinese Hot pot, a cooking method where there’s tons of vegetables, meat, etc. that are thrown into one boiling pot in the center of the table––it’s a very communal endeavor. In most Asian cultures, food is also a symbol of love. To me, hot pot perfectly encapsulates the value of food and community encompassed in most Asian cultures––including my own! ”
Reese has also found a lot of inspiration from the friends she has made on social media who also create art. “I never would’ve grown as much as I have this year without them.”
Reese’s favorite “art memory” from high school is the Art III class she took her junior year. “My Junior year Art III class was unforgettable. Art III has a looser curriculum than other art classes so it was really fun to have a lot of creative freedom and also be surrounded by other people who were just as passionate about art as me.” When asked what taking art classes has done for her she expressed, “It gave me a really strong base to build on in terms of my artistic ability. Additionally, it always gave me a class that took my mind off any stress I had throughout the school day.”
For other aspiring artists and art students like herself, Reese offered some sound advice: “Admire, don’t compare. It’s so easy to stack your own abilities against someone else and get discouraged by their talent. Rather than compare yourself, take that other person’s skill as inspiration for your own work!! Also, trust the process. I know it’s so easy to get wrapped up in wanting to constantly improve, but it all comes with time and effort!”
Art teacher Mrs. Wood shared what joy it has been to see Reese grow, especially this year. “Reese started creating digital art just in September 2020 when she was gifted an iPad for her birthday. In just a few short months her skills have vastly improved to the point where she has thousands of Instagram followers on her art account @zappybara and has even been commissioned to produce work. Not only is she a talented digital artist, but some of my favorite pieces she has created have been paintings and color pencil drawings. What is most admirable about Reese is that she is willing to put in the time and practice it takes to master different artistic skills. She always has such a positive attitude as well, and does a great job encouraging her peers.”
While in high school Reese has been involved in several activities including Band (Concert, Marching, Pep, Jazz), G.I.V.E (Officer since 10th Grade), Scholastic Bowl, Art League (President 12th grade), Speech Team, Student Council (President 9th and 10th grade, Exec VP 11th grade), Cross Country, Math Team, and the high school yearbook (12th grade). She has always earned a variety of awards including Illinois State Scholar (2021), Athlete of the Week (November 2018), and Artist of the Month (October 2020, January 2021)
After high school Reese plans to attend Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and is planning to major in English.
