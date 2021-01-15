Tyler Reynolds of Paxton has been named student of the month for December at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Tyler, a junior at PBL, is the son of Steven and Julie Reynolds. He was nominated for the award by his English teacher, Vicky St. Peter.
Mrs. St. Peter stated in her nomination, “I am nominating Tyler Reynolds, a junior at PBL, because I have seen a vast improvement in academic performance and behavior form his freshman year to this current year. I am so proud of him and the changes he has made.”
She also said, “Tyler’s academic performance has improved greatly. He has been actively participating in class and he has also attended all remote-learning days. Tyler’s attendance is phenomenal as well. He has not missed any days this entire semester! He is always on time and ready to get started.”
Mrs. St. Peter added, “Tyler’s behavior has also vastly changed in a positive manner. He used to be much more quiet and withdrawn. Now he actively engages in classwork and discusses work with his classmates. He seems so much more positive and happy than he has been in the past. Tyler is also respectful to both peers and teachers. It’s difficult to express, but I feel as if I’ve seen a completely different student this year…and it’s all so positive. Tyler was never a “bad” kid, but he had some issues. Now I am wishing all my students were like Tyler! He is setting a great example for his classmates, and again, I could not be more proud of him!”
The student of the month award is sponsored by the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “Excellence through rigor, relevance, and relationships.” Teachers nominate students and the winner receives $50 and the other nominees receive a $5 Just Hamburgers gift certificate. The other students that were nominated for December Student of the Month are Ella Curry and Abigail Thompson. Congratulations Ella, Abby, and Tyler!